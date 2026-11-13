SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 25: Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios speaks onstage during the 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego - Marvel Studios Hall H presentation at San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) © Getty Images

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 25: Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios speaks onstage during the 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego - Marvel Studios Hall H presentation at San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Avengers: Doomsday is just a month away, and big revelations are being made about the movie and the highly anticipated character of Dr. Victor von Doom. In a recent conversation with Empire Magazine, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed exactly who Dr. Doom is. He dispelled speculation that Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as a new character meant he was a variant of Tony Stark.

“Is Steve Rogers a Johnny Storm variant?” Feige asked, questioning the relation between Chris Evans’ Fantastic Four character of Human Torch and the actor playing Captain America on screen in the MCU. Further talking about the actor playing two characters in the Marvel Studios films and their connection, Feige added:

“People wondered, ‘Is Doom just a variant of another character? Is this just a shortcut to bringing back another character?’ The answer is no. He’s Victor Von Doom.”

For those who don't know, Robert Downey Jr. was announced as the next big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in July 2024. This was during the San Diego Comic-Con. The actor will play the villain in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

In 2008, Downey Jr. joined the MCU. In fact, he gave it all a kickstart by donning the character of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. However, his fate led him to become the hero who made the sacrifice towards the end of Avengers: Endgame.

After his death, Dr. Doom's role was teased in the movie’s re-release, Avengers: Endgame Encore. In the final post-credits scene, the loud hammer-and-anvil sound that paid tribute to Iron Man in the original outing was revealed to be the metal strikes that shaped Dr. Doom's mask.

Robert Downey Jr. about playing both Iron Man and Dr. Doom

Talking to Empire in a recent interview, Robert Downey Jr. dished the dirt, quoting Michael Douglas from the movie Falling Down,

“ ‘I’m the bad guy?’”

The actor, who has played Sherlock Holmes in two movies, went on to add, “I had that realization a couple of days into shooting.”

“Because all the heroes are over there, and I’m the problem. And then I leaned in, and it was just this glorious time.”

Downey Jr., who will be seen in his 11th Marvel Cinematic Universe film, then explained that he likes “a bit of scorched earth.” Talking about Dr. Victor von Doom, the king of Latveria, the actor also detailed:

“Whatever you think he may be entertaining, I would ten times it, and you’ll probably be closer to the ballpark.”

According to Deadline, the film won't feature only the MCU’s Earth-616 characters. In fact, they will be joined by the Fantastic Four from Earth-828, with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

The mutants will also be part of the movie, with Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden set to reprise his role as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, and Channing Tatum as Gambit.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit the big screens on December 18, 2026.

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