Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter) © https://www.instagram.com/sho_dexter/p/DffPizfAT-L/?hl=en&img_index=2

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)

Titled Live Free and Die, Dexter: Resurrection season 2 episode 3 brings the story a couple of minutes before the Five Borough Killer's second murder that Dexter and Charley witness somewhere on Broadway. The episode also explored one of the reasons why Dexter failed to keep his promise at the end of the previous episode: he would keep the Five Borough Killer from killing his third victim.

Earlier in the season, the show established that Dexter is having a midlife crisis now that he's in his 50s. And just as he started to come to terms with that midlife crisis, he starts to experience the physical impairments of his age. Live Free and Die also marks the end of another serial killer on the list—Dexter ends up killing the Sleepy Eyed Stranger.

Meanwhile, Harrison continues his work in the homicide division, where he also becomes a spectator to the biggest revelation about Detective Wallace and her history with the New York Ripper.

Dexter's hunt for serial killers in Dexter: Resurrection season 2 episode 3 is both a success and a failure

After witnessing the second rooftop kill in Broadway in the previous episode, Dexter vowed that he would stop the Five Borough Killer from making his third kill. Dexter: Resurrection season 2 episode 3 continued that part of the story where Dexter hunted the Five Borough Killer in the building. But Dexter, in his 50s, is no match for the much younger killer on a flight of stairs, and it didn't help that the Five Borough Killer was smart enough to have a back-up escape plan for his back-up escape plan.

Dealing with the Five Borough Killer was a bust for Dexter, forcing him to focus on his arriving guest instead: the Sleepy Eyed Stranger. Despite the complications of Quinn finding out about the rented house in Prater's name and the Sleepy Eyed Stranger's live captive, aka George, Dexter succeeded in killing the Sleepy Eyed Stranger. He and Charley also saved George. Technically speaking, he sent Quinn to save George so they could return to the house undetected.

By the end of Dexter: Resurrection season 2 episode 3, Dexter has dealt with one of the two killers he wanted to deal with. The Sleepy Eyed Stranger is dead, but the Five Borough Killer is still free, now on the hunt for his third kill in the third borough of New York City: The Bronx.

Why is Detective Wallace hell-bent on bringing The New York Ripper to justice?

Detective Wallace had an emotional breakdown while investigating the Five Borough Killer's latest kill, and it's all because Don Framt was provoking her by singing the Bee Gees' Staying Alive across the crime scene. She reacted, which was likely what he wanted, and that reaction turned a bit physical, and everyone else captured it on their phones. Framt is now suing the NYPD, and Wallace is now off the New York Ripper case.

It was later that she revealed why she has a serious bone to pick with the New York Ripper. As it turns out, her first week on the job, also her first crime scene, was a case involving the New York Ripper. She was only responding to a noise complaint, but it turned out to be a homicide. She had to stay with the victim, a woman with her insides ripped out of her body, for 48 minutes before forensics arrived. Staying Alive was playing nonstop during that time, and she couldn't turn the music off because she couldn't tamper with the crime scene. But that wasn't all.

Before Wallace responded to the apartment, she revealed that she came across Don Framt while on the stairs. She didn't mind him at the time because it was only supposed to be a noise complaint. Framt knew that they had met on the stairs at that time, and that was why he was singing that song to taunt her. And as for Wallace, she has been blaming herself for not noticing Framt then. She argued that if she did, Framt couldn't have killed the other 19 victims.

Who is next on Dexter's kill list?

Dexter: Resurrection season 2 episode 3 ends with a teaser about the identity of Dexter's next kill. With the Sleepy Eyed Stranger at the bottom of the New York Harbor, the next serial killer that he wants to deal with from Prater's remaining network is the JawSplitter. The episode previewed the JawSplitter without showing his face yet, but the episode showed off several of his trophies—the mandibles or lower jawbones that he ripped out from his victims' bodies.

Dexter: Resurrection is streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned to PRIMETIMER for more news and updates.