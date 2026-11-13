Stephen A. Smith, sports commentator and TV personality, speaks to reporters after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on November 12, 2026 in Washington, DC - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith, sports commentator and TV personality, speaks to reporters after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on November 12, 2026 in Washington, DC - Source: Getty

Rapper Plies, a vocal Trump critic, recently slammed Stephen A. Smith for willingly interviewing the president after he called Smith a "low IQ individual" during their feud in June 2026. Smith and Trump exchanged loaded words after the president attended the New York Knicks' Game 3 in June. Smith said he would blame Trump if the Knicks lost Game 3, which they did. Their argument escalated, and the pair went back and forth, exchanging barbed words through Smith's podcast and Trump's Truth Social account.

However, the two seemingly put aside their differences, and Trump appeared on Smith's Straight Shooter podcast on November 12, where he discussed the Republican Party's midterm election loss. Plies reacted to the podcast interview on X and called Smith out for interviewing Trump despite his insults, writing:

"Can U Imagine Running To Interview The Muthaf*cka Who Called U Stupid!! That’s Why They Look At Us The Way They Do!!! B/c Most Of U H** Azz N*ggaz Don’t Stand For Sh*t!! Willing To Do Anything To Be Next To Master!!!!!"

According to USA Today, the war of words between Trump and Smith began ahead of the New York Knicks' Game 3, with Smith saying he would blame Trump if the Knicks lost. During his podcast episode at the time, Smith said Trump "had no business" attending the game, saying his issue was about "an individual engaging in a level of narcissism that really rakes my freakin' nerves."

Trump was asked about Smith's comments after the Knicks lost, and the president replied, "I think he's a nice guy, but you need a certain aptitude to run for president. You need a high IQ. I'm not sure that Stephen has that." Smith hit back at Trump's comment about his IQ in an episode of ESPN's First Take, accusing the president of "running" from him and adding, "I could put my IQ against yours."

Trump then hit back on Truth Social, calling Smith "dumb as a rock" and an "arrogant fool," writing:

"Stephen A. Smith is an arrogant fool, a low IQ individual. In other words, he’s “dumb as a rock,” and totally unqualified to ever think of running for high political office, or even low political office, for that matter! He’d get annihilated in a debate by the most incompetent of politicians. Joe Biden’s now “fabled” performance would look great by comparison to anything that this loudmouth huckster has to offer, which isn’t much! Within a few weeks, they’d laugh him out of politics!!!"

Stephen A. Smith said Trump was "immovable" to take blame for the GOP's loss in the midterm election

Stephen A. Smith's interview with Donald Trump aired on November 12, 2026. During the interview, the president addressed the Republican Party's loss in the midterm elections, which resulted in the Democrats gaining control of Congress and majorities in both the House and the Senate.

Minutes into the interview, Smith asked Trump, "What happened?" in the election, to which the president replied, "I wasn't on the ballot, and if you look at the numbers that I had just a short time before, they were a record."

Stephen A. Smith later appeared on Fox News' Hannity and broke down his interview with Trump, saying the president refused to take responsibility for the GOP's loss in the elections. He said Trump remained "immovable" when asked if he was to blame, adding:

"We talked about the devastating losses in the midterms and how the GOP essentially got slaughtered. I asked him, is he willing to point the finger at himself, and he was dogged… he was immovable in that regard... He said, ‘I wasn't on the ballot.' 'That makes absolutely no sense, Mr. President. You said, put you on a ballot. That's what you told the American people to do.’ He said, ‘Well, they didn't do it.’ I said, ‘Well, what if they did do it and that was the reason you lost.'"

He continued:

"He refused to accept that. His attitude is that the candidates were not that great. If it were him that was running, this would not have happened. That's his mentality."

The Democrats will take control of Congress in January 2027. Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith has not responded to Plies' post about his interview with Trump as of this writing.