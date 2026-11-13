MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on February 07, 2026 in Manchester, England - Source: Getty © Getty Images

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on February 07, 2026 in Manchester, England - Source: Getty

On November 12, 2026, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes rejected a second contract offer from the club. The 32-year-old turned down the improved proposal after months of talks. The news landed on the same day the club confirmed the sacking of head coach Michael Carrick. Fans reacted to both stories across social media through the afternoon and into the evening.

As reported by The Athletic, Bruno Fernandes’ current deal runs until June 2027. From January, he can speak to foreign clubs about a free transfer unless United triggers its 12-month option. That option would stop outside approaches if the club decides to use it. United have made clear they want their captain to stay.

According to the outlet, this second offer came after an earlier proposal that was rejected in the summer. Improved terms followed later. Salary and the length of any new deal are still the main issues. Talks between his representatives and the club are expected to continue.

Sky Sports confirmed the rejection. Fernandes signed his last extension in 2024. A €65 million release clause that only foreign clubs could activate earlier this summer has now expired. Once that window closed, the club was not willing to sell him.

Reuters noted that Michael Carrick’s dismissal came after a poor start to the season. Manchester United sit in the relegation zone with just one league win from their first ten matches. It is the club’s worst opening to a top-flight campaign in 40 years. Carrick had been given a permanent contract in May after taking the side to third place while he was interim coach.

Supporters shared a range of views on X after the reports emerged. One user commented:

"Finally... I'm happy for him."

Some focused on the contract situation while others linked it to the managerial change.

"If Bruno Fernandes has rejected TWO contract offers, let him go. We appreciate his service, but nearly SEVEN years without a Premier League or Champions League title isn’t exactly an untouchable legacy. Manchester United shouldn’t be begging anyone to stay. Thanks for everything, Bruno, but no player is bigger than the badge," another user said.

"Bruno Fernandes really looked at Man United sitting in 18th place, saw Mauricio Pochettino walking through the door, and immediately rejected their second contract offer 😭💀 Even the captain knows this ship is sinking straight to the Championship," another commented.

More users shared their reactions on X.

"That’s good. He’s tried enough for the club," one X user said.

"I think he should leave for sake of his career, Manchester United have failed off," another X user commented.

Manchester United prepare for new head coach amid contract uncertainty

According to ESPN, Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become Manchester United’s next head coach. The deal is for two and a half years and runs until 2029. The club is expected to announce it on November 13. United will pay around $10 million to trigger the release clause in his contract with the United States national team. He is due to take charge of two matches against Haiti before he arrives at the training ground. His first game is likely to be the trip to Liverpool on November 22.

As The Athletic reported, Bruno Fernandes produced 21 assists in the 2025-26 Premier League season. That number set a new single-season record. He was named PFA Player of the Year in August after earlier receiving the FWA Footballer of the Year. The individual awards came in the same campaign that returned United to the Champions League.

Goal.com noted that Fernandes turned down a large offer from Al-Hilal in 2025 and decided to stay at the club. In a later interview with Canal 11 he said he had sensed the club was open to letting him leave at the time. The feeling left him sad, though he also made clear he is attached to Manchester United and still wants to play at the highest level.

As reported by The Athletic, Bruno Fernandes nearly joined Pochettino at Tottenham in 2019, but Sporting Lisbon blocked the move. With the January window approaching and the club’s option still available, the two sides are still trying to agree on pay and length. Whatever is decided will shape how the midfield looks once the new head coach is in place.