Police officers search for a missing person during an emergency services test response to chemical incident as part of training exercise - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Police officers search for a missing person during an emergency services test response to chemical incident as part of training exercise - Source: Getty

A GoFundMe campaign launched for DoorDash driver Zachariah Schuck’s wife, Jenny, has raised over $12,000 amid the disappearance of her husband in Pennsylvania.

According to the fundraiser, following her husband's abrupt disappearance, Jenny was left caring for their two children, including a toddler with a disability and a newborn.

Additionally, the mother of two was also on unpaid maternity leave and “may be unable to return to work anytime soon,” the fundraiser noted.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $12,812 toward its $13,000 goal, with donations temporarily paused.

For context, Schuck, 32, has been missing since October 22, 2026, following his last food delivery in Beaver, Pennsylvania, at approximately 6:30 p.m., as per a statement from his wife’s family shared by WPXI news anchor Gordon Loesch on Facebook.

According to the New York Post, recently released surveillance footage captured moments before Schuck disappeared, showing him picking up a food delivery from the New Sheffield Café on Brodhead Road in Center Township and carrying it to his car.

In a Facebook statement, Jenny's family revealed that after completing his final delivery, Schuck called his wife to let her know he was on his way home.

He then sent her a message reading, “Everything will be okay,” which, according to the family, has taken on particular significance, “given the circumstances subsequently uncovered.”

Jenny's family revealed that after checking his location on Life360, she discovered that Zach's phone had registered its location on the Vanport Bridge at approximately 7:30–7:40 p.m.

When she arrived at the location, the app indicated his phone had remained stationary for around 53 minutes. She also called 911 and met a Pennsylvania State Police officer upon her arrival.

Although law enforcement officers, K9 units, and friends and family members who traveled from multiple states searched the surrounding areas, they were unable to locate Schuck, the statement added.

Additionally, Jenny’s family addressed speculations surrounding the GoFundMe campaign, rejecting claims that the fundraiser was “established to assist Zach's wife and children [and that it] was part of an elaborate scheme to obtain money from friends, family, and the public to resolve the couple's financial difficulties.”

“These allegations are false, hurtful, and entirely unsupported,” they wrote.

The family also highlighted that the fundraiser was independently created by a close friend of Schuck's wife, a New York resident, who was "understandably distraught over the circumstances and wrote the campaign description while experiencing considerable emotion."

Footage captures unidentified individual exiting Zachariah Schuck's car

According to footage obtained by WPXI, approximately 90 minutes after Schuck's last delivery in Beaver, Pennsylvania, a doorbell camera on Croxall Avenue in Hopewell Township captured his car being parked, followed by an unidentified individual getting out and walking down the road.

However, it remains unclear whether the individual seen in the footage was Schuck. His father, Carl Schuck, expressed frustration over the uncertainty during an interview with WTAE.

“That's where my frustration is. Was it Zach? Or wasn’t it Zach? Or did something happen between the time that he did his last delivery and the time that the car was left there?” said Carl during the interview.

According to Jenny's family's statement and the New York Post, the vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala, belonged to Schuck's father-in-law. When found two days after his disappearance, a DoorDash delivery bag and a phone charging cord were discovered inside.

The Facebook statement also revealed that the morning after Schuck's disappearance, his wife discovered that he had lost his job in April 2026, a fact he had reportedly kept hidden from his in-laws.

"With the loss of his employment, the health insurance coverage he carried for his wife and children also ceased. This, too, was information his wife had not been made aware of. During this period, Zach had also begun intercepting, hiding, and withholding household mail, preventing his wife from becoming aware of their true financial circumstances," Jenny's family noted.

According to a missing person bulletin shared by the North Sewickley Township Police Department, Zachariah Schuck is 6 feet tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.

At the time of his disappearance, he was reportedly wearing a blue and red flannel shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.