Grey's Anatomy season 23 (Image Via Instagram/@greysabc) © https://www.instagram.com/p/Dfq3APYF2Wi/?hl=en

Grey's Anatomy season 23 (Image Via Instagram/@greysabc)

Grey's Anatomy season 23 episode 5, titled Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You), sees the professional hardship of the doctors as well as their heartbreak at Grey Sloan Memorial. The episode marks a major step in Jo Wilson's life as she returns to Grey Sloan, while Miranda Bailey and Ben Warren struggle with the future of their marriage.

As the surgeons balance challenging cases, their personal lives get just as hard to handle as the ER gets busier. According to TVLine and Soaps recaps, the episode is centered on Jo's return and the tension between Bailey and Ben. Instead of finding simple solutions, the installment leaves several characters to face what they've been through and what they want to do next.

Jo returns to Grey Sloan after a life-threatening emergency

Jo's journey back to medicine begins unexpectedly when Cori, a pregnant patient Jo met in her support group, goes into crisis. When Cori's cord prolapses at home, Jo's husband Atticus "Link" Lincoln calls an ambulance, and the couple goes with Cori in the paramedic's vehicle.

The situation worsens during the ambulance ride when Cori suffers a uterine rupture, and Jo delivers her in the ambulance before they reach Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Both mother and newborn survive, and the experience restores Jo's faith in why she became a doctor, per TVLine.

Jo is inspired by her accomplishments, which leads her to approach Richard Webber with thoughts of joining the OB residency program. Richard does not say yes right away; instead, he hesitates about the idea of her joining medicine after such a long break but eventually gives in to Jo's request.

Meanwhile, Blue Kwan may be forced to give up his much-needed bone-marrow donation when he is required to have a painful reunion with his father. He appears to have returned after a long absence because he has been diagnosed with cancer. Blue must decide whether to help save his father.

Blue initially consents to being tested, but things hit another snag when Lucas Adams and Jules Millin overhear Blue's father talking about what he hopes to find in a donor. Jules shares the information with Blue, who becomes furious and attacks his father again.

The disclosure pushes the two further apart and forces Blue to confront whether he can separate himself from his father's desperate attempt to treat his health condition. TVLine recaps how the reunion spirals downward after Blue found out his father was back for one main reason: a donor.

Tie-in between Bailey and Ben's problems

In another part of the hospital, the relationship between Miranda Bailey and Ben Warren is strained over Bailey's new study partner, Mark. Playful teasing about jealousy turns into a heated confrontation over the strain he's been under at home and at work. Warren confesses to feeling overwhelmed, while Bailey ponders how her previous marriage to Tucker Jones got off the rails when he tried to keep score of who sacrificed more in the relationship. They ultimately make peace with their distress.

The episode further strains Simone Griffith and Wes Bryant's relationship, according to a TVLine recap. Wes is feeling left out when Simone agrees to let Lucas back into the apartment without consulting him.

Their jobs become more challenging when a patient comes in with signs of measles. Wes tells her he has a genetic immunodeficiency that makes him susceptible to infection. Wes convinces Simone to confess during a counseling session that she had s*x with Lucas before she began dating Wes.

Elsewhere, Jules and Winston Ndugu aren't sure about their relationship. Now that they've spent the night together, Jules thinks they need to talk about what that means, but Winston seems ready to put that conversation off. Other issues in the episode throw off her emotional state.