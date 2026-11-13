9-1-1: Nashville season 2 (Image Via Instagram/@911nashville) © https://www.instagram.com/p/DfqKtqfF9Jv/?hl=en

9-1-1: Nashville season 2 (Image Via Instagram/@911nashville)

An ominous mystery is afoot in 9-1-1: Nashville season 2 episode 5, "Ding-Dong-Ditch," as Detective Rogue Kelly and Ryan Hart track a cryptic new move by The Pharaoh, while horrible phone calls keep dispatcher Cammie Raleigh busy, too. The November 12, 2026 episode also has Don Hart seeking advice from Rogue as he deals with marital difficulties, according to ABC's official description of the hour.

The hour builds with stakes between Cammie and the new manager of the dispatch center, Dr. Marcia Zellner, and Rogue closes in on The Pharaoh, but the worst development comes near the end. The caller's boss turns out to be connected to the callers themselves. In 9-1-1: Nashville season 2 Episode 5, Dr. Marcia Zellner is revealed as the person making the taunting calls to Cammie, though her larger role in The Pharaoh’s scheme remains unclear, per Celebrity Dirty Laundry.

9-1-1: Nashville season 2 episode 5 recap: Rogue and Ryan follow The Pharaoh's trail

According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, things take a turn when Rogue Kelly and Ryan Hart interrogate Agent Duncan, who wakes up after the life-threatening accident in the previous episode. As Detective Rogue Kelly tries to get closer to The Pharaoh, he questions Duncan about his involvement in the criminal operation.

During the interrogation, Rogue switches off Duncan’s morphine drip with a click of a button. The action raises the pressure on Duncan to cooperate and reflects Rogue’s willingness to push boundaries as he pursues the investigation.

He says he wasn't allowed to smuggle people or weapons, but when he got nosy about his cargo, things got interesting. Tearing into the package, he uncovered an Egyptian cobra, and the snake is what nearly killed him. This reveals another potential target for Rogue and Ryan, though the mastermind behind the alias remains anonymous.

Investigators then learn The Pharaoh is searching for a water-dwelling, brain-eating parasite to unleash on Nashville. The detectives try to trick the perpetrator by pretending to be a member of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with a phony replacement made from saline, turmeric, and pickle juice, but it doesn't work. The Pharaoh isn't ensnared.

Meanwhile, Cammie feels under scrutiny at the Nashville Dispatch. Dr. Zellner imposes a training exercise designed to show what can happen when dispatchers treat one emergency more urgently than another. Re-enacting the scenario from the day her husband was killed, the exercise makes Cammie relive her pain.

But instead of helping the team refine their procedures, it makes Cammie upset and strains her relationships with fellow dispatchers, per Celebrity Dirty Laundry.

Things become even more frightening for Cammie when she receives a call with threatening language. She thinks it might be the son of The Pharaoh, but Rogue thinks the words aren't right for the common crook. Cammie wonders if Dr. Zellner is behind it all, but the doctor has an alibi for the call, leaving Cammie trying to figure out who is after her now.

Don looks to Rogue for guidance as Cammie's nightmare turns to the dark side

Don Hart turns to Rogue for advice about a personal problem, as outlined in ABC’s official episode synopsis. At home, Don and his wife, Blythe Hart, are dealing with difficulties in their intimate life. Their storyline focuses on the strain this creates in their relationship, not a new separation. Celebrity Dirty Laundry's recap focuses on Don’s discomfort and his decision to seek advice without suggesting that the couple has split.

Don Hart seeks advice from Detective Rogue Kelly as he deals with a personal problem. Although the episode’s official synopsis doesn't disclose the full details of their conversation, the exchange gives Don a chance to discuss his concerns with someone outside his immediate family.

Rogue, who has faced his own difficult experiences, becomes a sounding board as Don tries to work through the situation.

Cammie Raleigh’s growing unease about Dr. Marcia Zellner takes a disturbing turn in the closing scene. Zellner is revealed to be the person making the taunting calls to Cammie. The last act reveals that Zellner herself is the one making the calls. At the end, she's shown in a different outfit, with scars, and gives a sinister smile that suggests she's hiding a dark past while passing herself off as a professional.

In the end, 9-1-1: Nashville season 2 episode 5 raises some questions. Rogue and Ryan have opened up one more section of The Pharaoh's design, Don has started to atone for his misdeeds, and Cammie looks to be in potential peril from someone inside her own dispatch center. As for Dr. Zellner's role in all of this, we still don't know.