Flowers with the message ''Rest in Peace'' are seen as police seal off the stabbing site after the Solingen stabbing attack at a local festival, which killed three and injured eight people in Solingen, Germany, on August 24, 2024. (Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Flowers with the message ''Rest in Peace'' are seen as police seal off the stabbing site after the Solingen stabbing attack at a local festival, which killed three and injured eight people in Solingen, Germany, on August 24, 2024. (Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Beau Jessup, the daughter of British actress and television presenter Lisa Maxwell, has died at 27. According to PEOPLE, she was a journalism student at Columbia University in New York at the time of her death.

Beau Jessup was scheduled to graduate from Columbia Journalism School in May 2027 with a master's degree. On November 9, the university announced her passing and sent condolences to her family, friends, and classmates, according to PEOPLE. The cause of death has not been made public.

She was a public speaker, playwright, and entrepreneur in addition to her academic pursuits. Her prior accomplishments included starting a globally renowned company and fostering intercultural understanding through artistic endeavors.

Beau Jessup dies at 27: Columbia Journalism School issues statement

According to PEOPLE, Columbia Journalism School officially confirmed Beau Jessup's passing. The organization expressed its sorrow and promised to support her family during this difficult time.

"We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, classmates, and all who knew and loved her. The J-School is working with Beau’s family to offer support and assistance during this difficult time."

As reported by Columbia News, an October interview with Beau Jessup was released on November 11 with her family's consent. During the interview, she discussed her interests in theatre, journalism, and storytelling.

She clarified that she was able to comprehend how public narratives could diverge from people's real experiences because she was raised as the daughter of an actress. She wanted to pursue her theatrical writing while reporting on social and cultural issues, according to Columbia News.

Who was Beau Jessup? Her education and achievements

Beau Jessup was born in October 1999 to Lisa Maxwell and Paul Jessup. As a teenager, she became interested in entrepreneurship. Her official website says she founded SpecialName.cn at 16 while a pupil at Cheltenham Ladies' College, then studied social anthropology at the London School of Economics.

Chinese parents were assisted by the website in choosing Western names that reflected their aspirations for their offspring. Her website claims it named 250,000 babies in just four months and drew international attention after the BBC covered it.

In September 2016, her story was reportedly published in 187 newspapers in 22 different countries. She later gave a TEDx talk outlining the cultural significance of her business concept.

Her official website states that she appeared on BBC's The One Show with Sir Richard Branson and spoke at AllBright's FoundHER Festival in 2017. In 2017, BusinessCloud named her one of its top female tech founders, and in 2018 it named her one of its top young entrepreneurs.

Additionally, she backed Postcards for Peace, which encourages diversity, equality, and intercultural understanding. Beau Jessup went on to earn a master's degree in Writing for Performance from Cambridge University, according to Columbia News. Her debut play, The Sandbag, explored identity, memory, and family. While in New York, she wrote about city life, went to the theatre, and explored the Upper West Side.

Maxwell, who is well-known for The Bill and Loose Women, reportedly referred to her daughter as a close friend in a 2008 interview, according to PEOPLE. The actress expressed how happy she was to see her daughter grow in personality, intelligence, and self-reliance.