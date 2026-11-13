Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about officiating Rob Lowe's son's marriage - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about officiating Rob Lowe's son's marriage - Source: Getty

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about officiating the wedding of Rob Lowe’s son, Matthew Lowe. According to People Magazine, Matthew Lowe married Emily Markus on October 10 in a star-studded wedding ceremony.

On the November 11 episode of her The Goop Guide with Gwyneth Paltrow podcast, she said that she still remembered the day fondly. According to Eonline, she said:

“I officiated my first wedding. To be so close to in such close proximity to people making that commitment was so incredible. To see their little faces and the emotion and to watch the energy shift and feel it as they made that commitment to each other.”

She also said:

“I still have chills when I think about it. Just call me Pastor Gwen.”

According to People Magazine, on July 3, 2025, Matthew Lowe shared a carousel on Instagram, in which he was seen proposing to Emily Markus. He captioned the post:

“Lord of the rings”

In 2022, Rob Lowe appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the host mentioned that Lowe learned something interesting about Paltrow. The actor said that when Gwyneth Paltrow was 18, his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, worked as a makeup artist on a film featuring Gwyneth’s mother, Blythe Danner.

He explained that Berkoff treated Paltrow like a younger sister and sometimes spent time with her during breaks. He added that Gwyneth Paltrow later thanked his wife for teaching her something about intimacy.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s take on aging, making movies, and whom she considered her role model

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter in 2025, Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about aging. She said that the best part of getting older was understanding and accepting herself better.

She explained that this gave her greater confidence and a better understanding of life. She added that as people grew older, their happiest moments might become less exciting, but difficult times also became easier to handle. As a result, life felt more balanced and predictable. Speaking about making movies, she said:

“For me, the best part about making movies is being a part of a team like that when you really respect the other artists and you're kind of in awe of people's talent like in real time. That's the best part. The worst part is definitely the waiting, the sitting in the trailer time. Luckily, I run a business on the side, so I'm never bored. But man, that waiting around can be really tough.”

She also said that Sherry Lansing was one of her biggest role models in Hollywood. She had admired and known her for many years because she was an intelligent and powerful woman who led a film studio.

According to Gwyneth Paltrow, leadership gave people a chance to understand themselves and decide what kind of leaders they wanted to become.