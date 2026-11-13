US special envoys Jared Kushner (L) and Steve Witkoff (R) are during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, in September 2026 - Source: Getty © Getty Images

US special envoys Jared Kushner (L) and Steve Witkoff (R) are during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, in September 2026 - Source: Getty

Broadcaster and liberal political commentator Keith Olbermann has mocked Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, following their recent visit to Moscow, Russia.

According to CNN, Kushner and Witkoff, who, per LegiStorm, serve as US special envoys for peace missions, visited the Russian capital on Thursday for peace talks amid the Russo-Ukrainian war. Olbermann reacted to a photo featuring both Trump administration officials posing with Russian President Putin’s representative, Kirill Dmitriev.

The liberal commentator posted a screenshot of a tweet from @front_ukrainian. The original X post noted that Kirill Dmitriev gifted Russian Olympic team puffer jackets, with the inscription “RUSSIA,” to Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. The photo showed all three personalities posing with the merch.

Keith Olbermann lashed out at Kushner and Witkoff while writing on X and Threads:

“We may have sent the two stupidest men in America - Laurel Kushner and Hardy Witkoff to meet with Putin. Congrats on the merch, you c***s.”

According to a video published by the New York Post, Kirill Dmitriev was wearing the same Russian Olympic team jacket when he welcomed Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow. Per @front_ukrainian’s tweet, Putin’s representative seemingly gifted the jackets to the Trump administration officials on their return.

However, it is not the first time the two US special envoys have received merch following a peace talk. BBC News Ukraine journalist Sophia Sereda reported in September 2026 that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gifted Kushner and Witkoff T-shirts with the inscription “Kyiv Regime.”

According to the Daily Beast, Zelenskyy’s gift seemingly mocked Putin. The outlet noted that the Russian government had labeled the Ukrainian government as a “N*zi regime” in the past.

For the uninitiated, the recent meeting in Moscow was followed by another meeting in Dublin, Ireland, according to CNN and the Associated Press. The outlets reported that Kushner and Witkoff met Zelenskyy to brief him on the earlier talk with Putin.

Jared Kushner says President Donald Trump is “determined to end this horrible war,” after concluding his meetings in Moscow and Dublin

POTUS’s son-in-law and the US special envoy tweeted about the conclusion of “three days of intense diplomacy” hours after he met Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ireland. According to CNN, Kushner, along with Witkoff, was part of the trilateral negotiations held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, between Russian, Ukrainian, and American negotiators. The outlet reported that the talks “ended without a breakthrough.”

Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff then met Putin and Zelenskyy on Thursday in Moscow and Dublin, respectively. Kushner highlighted the meetings in his lengthy X post, writing:

“Following detailed trilateral negotiations with the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi, we traveled to Moscow for direct discussions with President Putin, then to Dublin to meet with President Zelenskyy. We concluded the day consulting with National Security Advisors from Ukraine, Germany, Italy, EU, France, Ireland, and Poland.”

Kushner asserted that the administration has put a “tremendous amount of work” into restarting negotiations between Ukraine and Russia after many months. The US special envoy further wrote:

“We have made meaningful progress in understanding both sides’ concerns, identifying possible solutions, and establishing a path forward.”

Jared Kushner shared that both sides have agreed to include the US’s “European partners” in the next round of negotiations. He continued discussing the peace negotiations, European security arrangements, prisoner exchange, and more, before mentioning Donald Trump. Kushner wrote:

“President Trump is determined to end this horrible war. Significant differences remain, but we are encouraged by the progress made. We will undertake whatever hard diplomatic work is necessary to find a breakthrough that ends the fighting and creates the foundation for lasting peace, a sovereign, secure, and prosperous Ukraine, and a more stable Europe.”

Kushner also shared the videos capturing his and Witkoff’s talks with Putin and Zelenskyy.