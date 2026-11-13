Morfydd Clark attends "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" Global Premiere at Queen Elizabeth Hall on November 10, 2026 in London, England - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Morfydd Clark attends "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" Global Premiere at Queen Elizabeth Hall on November 10, 2026 in London, England - Source: Getty

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 continues Prime Video's fantasy series set in Tolkien's Middle-earth. The series follows the Second Age, when elves, dwarves, and men face Sauron's growing power.

The third season premieres in 2026, while production took place at Shepperton Studios. Variety reports Amazon originally committed to a five-season run of 50 episodes, though it has not officially greenlit Season 4.

Morfydd Clark plays Galadriel, the elf commander and warrior of the Second Age, in the new season. The sections below cover the character, the actor, and what Clark said about filming Season 3.

Morfydd Clark returns as Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3

Variety visited the set at Shepperton Studios in late June and spoke with Clark, who plays Galadriel. Clark portrays Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 on Prime Video.

Clark said the elves did not suffer as much as others during the heatwave that hit the production. She said the costume team found it tricky to keep the elves looking effortlessly cool while the cast was sweaty. Clark said she feels lucky to return to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3.

Galadriel's storyline this season

Variety quotes showrunner J.D. Payne as saying Galadriel has been through the wringer so far. The season adds romance by bringing back her husband Celeborn, whom she believes is dead.

Payne said the plan existed "from the very beginning" and this was "the season to tell that love story."

Jamie Campbell Bower plays Celeborn, and the role was cast after a six-month casting process, according to Variety. Clark called the storyline "lush" and said it gave her a break from the battlefield in a "magical fairy realm." She added that the show found "an actual real-life elf" in Bower for the part.

Who is Morfydd Clark?

According to her official biography, Clark is a BAFTA Cymru winner who works across stage, television, and film productions. She played the title role in Saint Maud in 2020, a psychological thriller directed by Rose Glass.

She won Best Actress at the 2021 BAFTA Cymru Awards for the performance. Other roles include The Personal History of David Copperfield, His Dark Materials, Dracula, Patrick Melrose, and Crawl. Her biography cited Starve Acre and Ophelia in Riz Ahmed's Hamlet as planned projects.

Production and series background

Filming of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 took place at Shepperton Studios, Variety reports. The production occupies nine of the 17 new soundstages and a backlot, while Netflix uses the other eight. Co-showrunner Patrick McKay said the series will stay at Shepperton for Season 3 and future seasons.

Variety reports the series carries a budget near $1 billion, making it widely considered the most expensive TV show. Audience numbers have fallen since launch, with Season 2 down 60% from Season 1, according to the same report.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 also shows Sauron forging the One Ring. Charlie Vickers plays Sauron, who appeared as Halbrand and Annatar in earlier seasons, Variety notes.

Clark's return as Galadriel keeps the elf commander on screen as Prime Video continues its Middle-earth series.