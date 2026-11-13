Abdul El-Sayed says he plans to use Quran at his swearing-in ceremony - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Abdul El-Sayed says he plans to use Quran at his swearing-in ceremony - Source: Getty

On November 12, U.S. Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed sat down for a conversation with Leila Fadel on NPR. During the conversation, he shared his plans of using the Quran during his swearing-in ceremony. At one point, Fadel asked him whether he had decided on what he would be swearing in on. El-Sayed said (via X/@clashreport):

“I will likely swear on a Quran, which Quran we're not sure. I mean Thomas Jefferson had a copy of the Quran. So, when Keith Ellison was sworn in to Congress, he swore in on that copy.”

He went on to say:

“The University of Michigan holds the first Quran in the state of Michigan. It's very old and that might be the choice. So, I don't know, but I'll swear on the Quran.”

In the NPR interview on YouTube, Leila Fadel asked Abdul El-Sayed how he felt about becoming the first Muslim senator in US history and one of several people making history in the election. El-Sayed said that he was grateful to be joining a group of amazing people who had overcome many challenges and wanted to make America a better and more welcoming country.

He added that the moment mattered not only to him but also to the country. According to him:

“I mean, everybody has the experience of being told they're less than or excluded or that they don't belong. And that can be for a lot of different reasons. You know, for me, for obvious reasons, but I hope that when people see that, there is this sense that America really is big enough for you, right?”

Abdul El-Sayed talks about his election campaign

As the conversation continued, Abdul El-Sayed said that although his election campaign had been difficult and tiring, he felt lucky to have had the chance to take part in it. He explained that his family had come from a country where people did not have the freedom to vote or run for office.

He said that his grandmother had never received a formal education and had always believed that he was fortunate to grow up in America. He hoped that one day he would be able to tell her that the people of his state had elected him to the U.S. Senate. According to him:

“And I miss it. I miss the ability to like go and just have those conversations and spend my days talking about how glorious our democracy is and what an opportunity we have to use it to solve problems. Now the job is to use it to solve problems.”

Abdul El-Sayed shared:

“But I miss that, like every day I used to be able to talk to thousands of people about who we are and who we want to be. Like what a gift.”

As seen in the conversation on NPR’s YouTube channel, he said that regardless of his name or the way he prayed, he would take an oath to follow the U.S. Constitution. He explained that the Constitution was not just a book used during the oath but the document to which he promised his loyalty.