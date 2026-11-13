Reports of Jensen Huang's alleged third affair emerge amid his resignation as Nvidia's CEO on Thursday - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Reports of Jensen Huang's alleged third affair emerge amid his resignation as Nvidia's CEO on Thursday - Source: Getty

Jensen Huang has resigned amid an investigation into allegations of extramarital relationships. The Guardian reported that the Nvidia board appointed the leading law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to investigate Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, an Nvidia customer and businesswoman.

While the investigation began, the New York Times reported late on Wednesday that he had a separate extramarital relationship with an employee, Kimberly Powell. After Huang's resignation was confirmed on Thursday, Reuters reported a third alleged affair.

Reuters noted that Huang had an "intimate relationship" with a second Nvidia employee, according to two people allegedly familiar with the situation. Sources reported that the identity of the employee has not been revealed. The outlet said that efforts to reach out to the woman were unsuccessful and Nvidia declined to comment. At the time of writing, no other information is available about the alleged affair.

Donald Trump reacts to Jensen Huang's resignation

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his regret after learning about Jensen Huang's resignation. He described Huang's exit as a "horrible thing" that happened during an interview held only hours after Huang stepped down on Thursday. CNBC reported that he told conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt that the U.S. would be in “bad shape” if it lost its edge in artificial intelligence. He said:

"I’ve seen it. I study it. I’m genetically blessed. I have an uncle that was probably considered the number one professor in the history of MIT for 51 years. He was there, and he got the science award, the same award that I gave to Elon [Musk], and you know, I gave them out last week. We gave it to Google. We gave it to a lot of great people ... we gave it to Jensen."

He added,

"Frankly, that was a little before. But what a horrible thing that is! That’s so sad to see that happen. But my uncle got the same award from Ronald Reagan. They presented it to me when I was there last week, and it was sort of something. So I do have, I think, an inclination. I’m a believer in that, you know.”

Trump also took to Truth Social (@realdonaldtrump) to share his thoughts on who should succeed Huang and wrote:

"NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!"

A New York Times report suggests that Trump had called Huang on Tuesday and urged him not to give up on his position.

Stay tuned for more updates on Primetimer.