LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Directors Joe Russo (L) and Anthony Russo attend the "Avengers Endgame" photocall at Corinthia London on April 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage) © Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Directors Joe Russo (L) and Anthony Russo attend the "Avengers Endgame" photocall at Corinthia London on April 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Since WandaVision in Phase Four, Marvel Studios has been introducing kids who play major roles in the outings. While Wiccan and Speed were among the first to hint at the start of Young Avengers, Thor: Love and Thunder went into another realm, introducing Love as Thor's adopted young one.

Not just that, but fast-forward to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the audience was introduced to Franklin Richards. The sudden introduction began to feel odd after a while; however, according to TIME, this is a move to slowly transition away from the legacy actors who have carried the storyline so far. Additionally, the directors of Avengers: Doomsday addressed how the parent-child dynamic ties into Doomsday.

Talking to Empire, Joe Russo revealed that Dr. Victor von Doom is a father. Not only that, but the horrifying events the movie will bring will be closely tied to his parenthood.

“He’s a father who’s a victim of trauma. He has lost a child. When people see the film they say it’s a very scary movie. It’s scary because he’s so profoundly damaged.”

The filmmaker who also helmed the last two groundbreaking Avengers entries also mentioned that the portrayal of Doom will have “a Gothic” feel.

Spilling the tea around the next big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Joe mentioned:

“He says, ‘H*ll answers to me,’ and he’s not kidding. He’s a very powerful character with some very dark magic, and he’s not above selling his soul to get what he wants. He’s worth being scared of.”

During the conversation, co-director Anthony Russo explained that, in comparison, the previous antagonist, Thanos, and Doom have two different personalities. He said,

“Doom is much more ego-driven than Thanos. Thanos believed he was serving a greater good.”

How is Dr. Doom’s parenthood connected to his wrath?

For those who don't know, the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday showcased most of the kids introduced in recent years: Love, Franklin Richards, and Steve Rogers's newborn. The trailer also brings back Scott Lang's daughter, aka Ant-Man.

This footage comes precisely when the antagonist states,

“All of you, have lived, stolen lives.”

Until now, it has felt like Steve Rogers' decision to stay back in time encouraged Dr. Doom's hunt for the multiverse because of a possible incursion. However, Anthony and Joe Russo's words in an interview with Empire magazine point to another angle.

Dr. Victor von Doom might be coming to haunt the multiverse to find his child and destroy other beings' parenthood. This makes sense, as toward the end of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the audience already saw a green hooded being in contact with Franklin Richards.

It could be Doom or one of his Latverian Witches. Not just that, but a recent photo of Dr. Doom released by Empire magazine shows his eyes being filled with tears.

Now, the plot seems to be similar to Wanda hunting the multiverse to be alongside her kids. For those who don't know, Wanda has already returned to the MCU, according to E! News.

According to IMDb, Robert Downey Jr. will play Dr. Doom, with several other stars joining. A report by Deadline also suggests that the original X-Men are making a return as well. James Marsden is set to reprise his role as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier / Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, as well as Channing Tatum as Gambit.

Keep following Primetimer for more updates.