Eric Trump, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of American Bitcoin, speaks before ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq headquarters on September 16, 2025 in New York City - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Eric Trump, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of American Bitcoin, speaks before ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq headquarters on September 16, 2025 in New York City - Source: Getty

Eric Trump has threatened to sue ProPublica, an American nonprofit investigative journalism organization, after it published a report claiming that Trump, along with his brother Donald Trump Jr., co-funded a spa company that later received approximately $40 million in federal contracts to screen for Ebola.

The report, published on November 9, alleged that Eric Trump and his brother invested nearly $30 million in XWELL, which reportedly made money from waxing salons and airport spas. XWELL is reportedly the parent company of XPresTest, which received two federal contracts, "one to screen for Ebola in several U.S. airports and the other to respond to disease outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo," worth nearly $40 million.

Mike Levin, the U.S. representative for California's 49th congressional district, brought attention to this report through his X account on November 12, alleging, "Their fund buys in, and federal money follows. Taxpayers foot the bill, and with Ebola, our safety is on the line too. This is all totally corrupt."

Eric Trump quote-tweeted Levin's X post and called ProPublica's report "absolutely fake." He also said he intended to sue the independent organization and claimed XWELL's relationship with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began in 2021 during the Biden administration. He also said he was a "passive investor" in the company and had never spoken to anyone from its management, calling the allegations "slander."

"This is an absolutely fake story as usual—one of about 20 I have seen targeting anyone and everything Trump this week. A legal letter and my intent to sue ProPublica have already been issued (see below). Two minutes of research shows that this company’s relationship with the CDC occurred in 2021, under the Biden Administration," Eric Trump wrote.

He continued:

"I have nothing to do with this company other than being a passive investor in an entity that has a minority interest. I have never spoken to them; I don’t know anybody from their management team, what they do, or who they are. Nothing. This is slander, and I will hold anyone— which will start with ProPublica—who suggests otherwise liable."

Eric Trump's spokesperson denied his involvement

According to the ProPublica report, XpresTest dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak at various U.S. airports but was not experienced in handling Ebola. Ezra Ernst, the CEO of XWELL, said XpresTest won both contracts in a bidding process. However, he admitted its lack of experience in Ebola, saying it was “a new thing for us," and adding, "This is a risky contract. I’m not sure we can do it."

The Trump sons' alleged involvement in XWELL was through American Ventures, a fund launched by Dominari Holdings, which reportedly hired them as advisors. XWELL's CEO said the company was "so cash-strapped, close to bankrupt." American Ventures reportedly invested about $30 million in XWELL in February.

Meanwhile, Anthony Hayes, Dominari Holdings' CEO, denied that the Trump sons used "their family name" to secure government contracts, telling ProPublica, “We have never seen or even heard of Don or Eric using their family name to influence the granting of a government contract.”

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.'s spokesperson also told the publication that the brothers were “merely passive, minority investors in a fund that invested in this company” and had no “involvement in or knowledge regarding the negotiation or procurement of any of its contracts, including any government contracts.”

“Both are private citizens who hold no government positions, broken no laws and who have every right to pursue lawful business and investment opportunities,” the spokesperson added.

President Donald Trump has not commented on ProPublica's report as of this writing.