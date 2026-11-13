DDG apologized to Ari Miller - Source : Getty © Getty Images

DDG apologized to Ari Miller - Source : Getty

Ari Miller, also known as ARIatHOME, was interrupted while he was delivering his Best Music Streamer acceptance speech. The video capturing the incident has gone viral, in which a man could be seen interrupting Miller's acceptance speech to laud DDG. The fan, who was also holding a camera, was seen taking the mic away and saying,

"I'm sorry, I'm gonna let you finish, but DDG had the best music of all time. All time! DDG, best music artist of all time."

For those unfamiliar, DDG was also nominated in the same category but failed to win. After the fan walked off, Miller resumed his speech and expressed his gratitude to his supporters and fans. FearBuck shared the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, and it gained massive traction with more than 1 million views and over 8,000 likes. Many netizens also shared their opinions on the situation. An X user tweeted,

"You're NOT Kanye bro."

"Poor dude was giving his speech then that happens that's weird af," a tweet read.

"Ari walks around with a setup he built, makes beats in real time, and makes whole songs with random people in the street. Him winning makes perfect sense," a fan commented.

A lot of other remarks have surfaced on the social media platform. A netizen wrote on X,

"This award was also such a long time coming for him… DDG's friends ruining the awards yet again."

"DDG gotta be paying these losers to do this," a tweet added.

"Bro thought he was Kanye 😭😭," another netizen tweeted.

DDG apologized on behalf of the fan who interrupted ARIatHOME's acceptance speech

Shortly after the video went viral, DDG took to X and apologized on behalf of the fan who interrupted Ari Miller to laud him. DDG first clarified that he had nothing to do with the incident and then apologized. He also called Ari "talented" and added that the latter deserved the award.

"I do not co-sign or approve of what happened during ur award bro. ur very talented and clearly deserved it. My apologies 💯🏆 @ARIatTWIT," DDG tweeted.

This prompted ARIatHOME to post another tweet in response, in which he just wrote, "nothing but love bro." Many X users noted this exchange between the two streamers and praised the way they handled the situation.

As mentioned before, many netizens compared the situation to what happened between Kanye West and Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

Taylor Swift, who was then only 19, had just won the Best Female Video for You Belong With Me. While Taylor was in the middle of her acceptance speech, Kanye West jumped on the stage and interrupted her. The rapper continued:

"Yo Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!"

According to the BBC, just two days later, Kanye acknowledged that his action was rude. The outlet reported that Kanye had apologized several times to Taylor since then.