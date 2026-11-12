Jessica Chastain steps into a Shakespearean illusion for her Broadway return in 'Lost Lear'

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Jessica Chastain attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on September 04, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) © Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Jessica Chastain attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on September 04, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain played a dual role in the psychological horror film Other Mommy. In the upcoming Netflix film Heartland, she plays country music star Misty Jones, who is searching for her missing niece.

Following her onscreen roles, the Academy Award-winning actress is making her comeback on Broadway. Variety reported on November 11, 2026, that Jessica will lead a new play that brings Shakespeare's famous tragedy into a deeply personal story about memory, dementia, and family relationships.

Dan Colley is making his Broadway debut. He wrote and will direct Lost Lear, which stars Jessica, Shrinking alum Michael Urie, and Appropriate star Corey Stoll.

Jessica’s character is caught between reality and imagination and briefly nods to William Shakespeare's King Lear. The play is set for the 2027 season, with Variety noting that it will make its premiere at the Booth Theatre in New York on March 29, 2027. The outlet also noted that the production will run for 16 weeks till July 18, 2027. The official opening night is set for April 23, 2027.

What is Jessica Chastain’s Lost Lear all about?

According to Variety, Jessica plays a woman suffering from early-onset dementia. Lost Lear is not a direct retelling of Shakespeare's tragedy. Instead, it uses the classic play as the foundation for an original story about Joy (Jessica Chastain).

The synopsis teases that Joy’s “grip on the present slips,” and her only memory is her time as an actress rehearsing Shakespeare’s King Lear. Liam (Michael Urie) plays the nurse at the home care facility in which she is admitted. Liam takes on multiple roles from Joy’s theatrical world, allowing him to communicate in the only way she remembers.

The logline states Liam is “stepping into whatever role she needs him to play.” Joy’s son Conor (Corey Stoll) also taps into her imaginary world as he tries to open up about several things he's wanted to tell his mother for years.

More cast members will be announced later. Colley, ahead of his Broadway premiere in New York, said (via Variety):

“I’m so thrilled to have the opportunity to share this piece with New York audiences and to discover new facets of the work through collaborating with this remarkable company of artists.”

As Dan Colley makes his Broadway debut in both roles (director and writer), BroadwayNews.com noted that the play originally premiered at the Dublin Theatre Festival in 2022. It then premiered in the United States, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It also received the Scotsman Fringe First Award at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

This isn’t Jessica’s first-ever Broadway appearance. She reportedly played the Tony-nominated role of Nora Helmer in the 2023 revival of A Doll's House. She debuted in The Heiress in 2012.

Playbill noted that tickets are currently available on Telecharge or New York Theatre Guide.