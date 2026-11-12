“Would be an honor”: Elon Musk reacts to viral post asking him to hire Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid ongoing controversy

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: Elon Musk listens as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addresses a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. As is tradition with incoming presidents, Trump is traveling to Washington, DC to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House as well as meet with Republican congressmen on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) © Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: Elon Musk listens as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addresses a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. As is tradition with incoming presidents, Trump is traveling to Washington, DC to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House as well as meet with Republican congressmen on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's future has come into doubt after reports of him having an affair with a Chinese spy surfaced, per the BBC. Bloomberg reported separately that directors were considering a temporary leadership arrangement, and The Wall Street Journal said Nvidia's board was set to discuss Huang's situation. The confusion also seemingly hurt investor confidence, as Nvidia's shares tumbled over 8% in after-hours trading after the reports.

Elon Musk recently said he would love to work with him if he decides to step down. In reply to a post on X that asked him to hire Huang, the SpaceX founder replied:

“That would be an honor.”

The reply came after an X account named ZeroHedge posted the following:

“Elon please hire Jensen.”

Musk's short answer quickly gained traction, with more questions coming in about Huang's next move at Nvidia.

Jensen Huang has been the driving force behind Nvidia’s rise into one of the world’s most influential technology companies, particularly in the fast-growing field of artificial intelligence. Lately, however, reports about his personal life and the company’s handling of related security concerns have placed him under intense scrutiny.

Why is Jensen Huang facing scrutiny?

According to DW, Huang was dating a woman called Alice H., a former executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based firm. She was accused of being connected with Chinese intelligence, and it was feared that Nvidia might have been subject to espionage risks from China.

In an open letter to his staff on Sunday, Huang admitted he had been unfaithful to his wife. He stated:

"I owe you an apology," and "I was unfaithful to my wife, and that hurt her and our children and there's no excuse for what I did, I am deeply sorry."

The issue has now moved beyond internal discussions. According to Reuters, a shareholder lawsuit filed in federal court in San Jose, California, claims that Nvidia and Huang failed to disclose these potential national security risks to investors, even though they were aware of Alice H. and the concerns surrounding her. The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages.

Nvidia's board has appointed independent directors to oversee an investigation, with assistance from outside legal counsel. The company said in a statement that the Board did not know of "any incidents relating to the compromise of national security or NVIDIA secrets," but will "examine all available information" when reviewing the matter.

The statement from Musk brought an extra layer to the debate.