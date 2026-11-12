Laura Loomer claims she warned the White House and War Department in May about Jensen Huang allegedly "being compromised" by CCP amid his cheating scandal

Laura Loomer claims she informed the White House and the Department of War about Jensen Huang's extramarital affair - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Laura Loomer claims she informed the White House and the Department of War about Jensen Huang's extramarital affair - Source: Getty

Political commentator Laura Loomer shared a post about NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang after the latter was embroiled in an extramarital affair controversy. Huang claimed earlier this week that he was unfaithful to his wife.

The BBC reported that he had an affair with Alice Huang. On November 11, Loomer wrote on X that she had warned the White House and the Department of War about Huang in May 2026. Loomer wrote:

“It’s shocking how so many people in our government turned a blind eye to Jensen Huang being compromised by the CCP. I told the DoW and White House this in May… Senior WH officials and DoW officials told me it was a major national security threat, but nothing was ever done…”

She claimed:

“Makes you wonder what else gets covered up because people don’t want to rock the boat with billionaires. I think China will beat the US in the AI race.”

In the original X post, Laura Loomer claimed that Jensen Huang’s reported decision to join the board of Tsinghua University in China raised national security concerns. In her post, she claimed the university was linked to the Chinese Communist Party. She also pointed out that Huang was on President Trump’s science and technology advisory council. She said:

“This move comes as Huang serves on President Donald Trump’s President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), a key body providing high-level guidance on critical emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, and national security-related innovation. This dual role is not merely a conflict of interest, but it represents a major national security risk.”

What did Laura Loomer say about Tsinghua University?

In a May 2026 X post, Laura Loomer claimed that Tsinghua University played an important role in training China’s Communist Party leaders and developing advanced military technology. She also said that the university worked closely with the Chinese government. It has research centers focused on military AI, missiles, and rocket technology. Speaking about Jensen Huang, she wrote:

“Jensen Huang must choose a lane. Advising U.S. policy on technologies that safeguard American leadership while embedding himself in a CCP-overseen entity dedicated to rivaling that very edge sends the wrong signal. In an era of strategic competition, where China aggressively pursues technological self-reliance and military dominance, such entanglements are completely unacceptable.”

According to her:

“Jensen Huang MUST be removed from President Trump’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). This is completely insane.”

Laura Loomer also shared a subsequent post. She said that a senior Defense Department official agreed with her concerns. The official started looking into the matter. She reiterated that Jensen Huang should not have served on the president’s science advisory council. This is because he is also a university board member.

According to the BBC, President Trump shared a statement in light of the controversy. He said that he had spoken to Jensen Huang and learned that he wasn’t doing well. Trump also claimed:

“He is an honourable guy and I feel very confident that he will be in good shape.”

According to the outlet, NVIDIA's shares have recently dropped. They fell by 8% on November 11.