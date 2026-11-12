Who plays Thrain in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3?

Eddie Marsan attends the "Prisoner" Photocall at the 9th Canneseries International Festival at Plage Du Majestic on April 26, 2026 in Cannes, France - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Eddie Marsan attends the "Prisoner" Photocall at the 9th Canneseries International Festival at Plage Du Majestic on April 26, 2026 in Cannes, France - Source: Getty

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 premiered on November 11, 2026, on Prime Video. The series follows Tolkien's Second Age and is made by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Prime Video. The third season has eight episodes and is set five years after the events that closed Season 2. It works as a soft reboot and introduces new characters, including exiled dwarf prince Thráin, brother of Durin IV.

British actor Eddie Marsan plays Thráin in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3. Marsan is a veteran actor with decades of credits across British television and major Hollywood films. Thráin is the exiled older brother of Durin IV, who now rules the dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm.

Eddie Marsan plays Thráin in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3

In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3, Marsan wears prosthetics to play Thráin. A season review notes that Thráin's arrival threatens the rule of Durin IV, played by Owain Arthur, in Khazad-dûm. Thráin is the exiled prince of Khazad-dûm and the son of Durin III, played by Peter Mullan. Season 2 ended with a Balrog killing Durin III, and Durin IV took the throne as king of the dwarves. The finale hinted that Thráin planned to visit the kingdom, which could spark a succession crisis among the dwarves.

Tolkien's books include several dwarves named Thráin, but they all lived later than the Second Age setting of the show. Many dwarven characters, including both Durins, were moved from other points in Tolkien's long timeline to fit the story.

Who is Eddie Marsan

Eddie Marsan was born on June 9, 1968, in Stepney, London, to a working-class family. He worked as a printer's apprentice, then attended Mountview, where a local bookmaker paid for his first year. Marsan told Sky News that actors from poor backgrounds must be "exceptional to have a hope of a career." His first television role came in 1992 in The Piglet Files, and he later appeared in Casualty and The Bill.

Marsan won the London Film Critics Circle Award and the National Society of Film Critics Award for Happy-Go-Lucky in 2008. He played Inspector Lestrade in Sherlock Holmes in 2009 and returned for the 2011 sequel, A Game of Shadows.

Marsan told Coming Soon that Robert Downey Jr. is "very very very creative" while working on the film. He also appeared in Gangs of New York, War Horse, Mission: Impossible III, Hancock and Deadpool 2, among other films.

He played Terry Donovan in Showtime's Ray Donovan from 2013, then Mitch Winehouse in Back to Black in 2024. He also appeared in the DC film Clayface as Frank Fitzpatrick, the business manager of Matt Hagen.

What to expect from the third season

Sauron, played by Charlie Vickers, tries to forge a master ring while elves search for a way to stop him. The review also describes a civil war in Númenor between Ar-Pharazôn's faction and the exiled Faithful led by Míriel and Elendil. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 follows Gandalf, played by Daniel Weyman, learning his identity.

A season review calls the series ambitious and beautiful but says the pacing is uneven because of too many subplots. The review says the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 performs well.

Marsan's Thráin could reshape the dwarves in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3.