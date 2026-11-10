"This is the cruelty of mass deportation" - Cory Booker reacts to ICE taking 8-year-old Haitian boy into custody during immigration appointment

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) questions former Special Counsel Jack Smith during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on September 29, 2026 in Washington, DC - Source: Getty © Getty Images

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) questions former Special Counsel Jack Smith during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on September 29, 2026 in Washington, DC - Source: Getty

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker recently reacted to ICE agents detaining an eight-year-old Haitian boy after his father was deported last year, describing it as "the cruelty of mass deportation." On November 6, a video of the eight-year-old boy, dressed in a white shirt tucked into dark slacks, being accompanied by three federal immigration officers in San Diego's federal building after a routine immigration appointment went viral.

According to NBC News, the boy, whose name has not been revealed, is studying in the third grade at Fay Elementary School. He resided with his uncle and cousins after his father was deported last year and was summoned to meet with ICE officers last week.

His uncle accompanied him to the appointment on November 4 “because he did not want to break the law" and while they were there, the boy was removed after federal agents said the man was unable to establish that he was the boy's legal guardian. On November 9, Cory Booker reshared the video of the boy on his X account and said the boy's reported detainment violated the United States' values, adding:

"An 8-year-old boy—living with his uncle after his father was deported—showed up for a scheduled immigration appointment because his family wanted to follow the law. ICE took him into federal custody and separated him from his family. This is the cruelty of mass deportation and the Trump administration’s immigration policy. It violates our values and who we are as a nation. America deserves better."

An ICE spokesperson said the boy was detained to "ensure" his safety

According to NBC News, the eight-year-old boy received a letter summoning him to meet with ICE after Donald Trump terminated Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians. TPS is a U.S. relief program to prevent Haitians from being deported after they sought refuge in the wake of the catastrophic 2010 Haitian earthquake.

The San Diego school officials said the boy's uncle took him to his appointment in a letter to the Department of Homeland Security. The pair were separated there after his uncle reportedly failed to establish legal guardianship over him. ICE officials deemed the boy an unaccompanied minor and sent him to the Office of Refugee Resettlement under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security addressed the incident in a statement to NBC San Diego, saying “a man claiming to be the child’s uncle took him to an ICE check-in.” The statement added that ICE officials were unable to verify whether they were related, with the spokesperson adding that "the alleged uncle could not establish legal guardianship of the minor.”

“Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the child’s safety, ICE determined it was best to remove the child from the household," they added.

Additionally, the DHS claimed that the allegations of the boy being “placed in detention” were “false," and said the accusation was a "depraved attempt to smear our ICE law enforcement officers and undermine the work of President Trump and Secretary Mullin to protect children."

The spokesperson further alleged that the boy was “illegally brought into the United States” by “a man who alleged to be his father." His father was deported to Mexico by Customs and Border Protection.

The boy's family is unaware of where he is at this point, and Juan Vargas, the Democratic representative of California, told the publication on November 6 that he was working on getting more information about the boy's whereabouts back to his family, adding:

“Targeting a child, taking them away from their community and classmates, and forcing them into detention is despicable. It is inhumane. Additionally, TPS protections must be restored for all who’ve had them unfairly ripped away.”

As of this article, President Donald Trump has not commented on this incident.