‘227’ actress and former partner of Robert De Niro Toukie Smith dies at 74

NEW YORK, NY - CIRCA 1990: Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith circa 1990 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/IMAGES) - Source: Getty Images © Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - CIRCA 1990: Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith circa 1990 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/IMAGES) - Source: Getty Images

Toukie Smith, the model and actress known for the NBC sitcom 227 and former girlfriend of Robert De Niro, has died at 74. Her twin children confirmed that Toukie Smith, who struggled for years with multiple sclerosis, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at a New York hospital. Airyn De Niro and Julian De Niro confirmed this in a statement reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Her death was announced publicly on November 9, prompting renewed attention to a career that spanned the fashion industry, television and film.

Toukie Smith dies at 74

Toukie Smith was born Doris Smith in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 25, 1952. She started her career as a fashion model before becoming an actress. She began modelling in 1972 after finishing her training at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, working for designers like Hubert de Givenchy, Thierry Mugler, and Issey Miyake, and for magazines like Vogue and Ebony. Her work earned her the title of Model of the Year from Bloomingdale's in 1978, according to the LA Times.

Eventually, Smith transitioned from the catwalk to the small screen, appearing in the crime series Miami Vice before landing her most recognized TV role. In 1989, she joined 227, the TV comedy on NBC with Marla Gibbs, as Eva Rawley, an artist who was renting an apartment in the building that was the focus of the series. The series ended in 1990.

Her film work ranged from Talkin' Dirty After Dark (1991) to I Like It Like That (1994) and Joe's Apartment (1996), as well as the 1996 remake of The Preacher's Wife. Beyond entertainment, Smith dabbled in the food industry, opening a New York restaurant named Toukie's and a catering company.

Smith was also linked to an important fashion heritage through her elder brother, the designer Willi Smith, who became best known for his Willi Wear brand and died in 1987 at the age of 39. Willi Smith introduced wearable, stylish clothing to the broad public, and Toukie Smith was one of his models.

Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith relationship

Toukie Smith got into a relationship with Robert De Niro in 1988. The pair were together until 1996, and De Niro welcomed two children with Smith — twins Airyn De Niro and Julian De Niro, born in October 1995 via surrogate, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite separating before their twins were born, the couple announced they would co-parent them. Representatives for both confirmed that the former couple would parent the boys jointly, the Deseret News wrote in a report dated November 23, 1995.

Their children announced Smith's death on November 9, saying that she had died at a New York hospital aged 74.