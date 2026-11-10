"Ya might as well keep em" - Teyana Taylor jokingly responds to ex Iman Shumpert as he reacts to internet rumors about their kids not being his

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend Luda birthday celebration at Compound on September 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend Luda birthday celebration at Compound on September 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia - Source: Getty

Singer and actress Teyana Taylor recently joked with her ex-husband, Iman Shumpert, after he reacted to rumors that he was not the biological father of their daughters, Junie and Rue. The rumor was first circulated on the Facebook account ChampHoops PH, which claimed that Shumpert, a former NBA player, sparked concerns after looking "visibly unwell" amid claims that a DNA test revealed he was not the biological father of his daughters.

The account further claimed that Taylor "received the majority of his assets in their divorce settlement." However, it noted that the rumors were unfounded. Meanwhile, Shumpert shared a screenshot of this post, which included a photo of the basketball player, to his X account on November 9. He tagged Teyana Taylor and jokingly told her to answer the phone to explain why the kids were not his, adding:

"Nah nah nah @TEYANATAYLOR…answer the d*mn phone cuz why these not my kids??? And I didn’t know I was this skinny. Lmaoooo #theinternet #thisisAIguysIMfineSERIOUSLY but I didn’t know they weren’t my kids."

The One Battle After Another actress joined in on the fun and quipped that their kids looked just like him, telling him to keep them as she "took all ya money, the kids ain’t even yours & you weigh about 20 pounds."

"They look just like you! Ya might as well keep em cause at this point I took all ya money, the kids ain’t even yours & you weigh about 20 pounds," Taylor wrote.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert got married in 2016

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert tied the knot in 2016 after three years of dating. They welcomed their first daughter, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., on December 16, 2015, and their second daughter, Rue Rose, on September 6, 2020. According to People Magazine, Teyana Taylor revealed that she and Shumpert had separated via an Instagram post on September 17, 2023.

In her statement, Teyana emphasized that the reason for the separation was not infidelity, writing, "To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure." She added that she and Shumpert were "still the best of friends, great business partners and are one h*ll of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children."

Taylor added that she and Shumpert were "able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise" because they kept their personal business to themselves. She also revealed she decided to come forward now to dispel rumors that Shumpert was unfaithful, writing, "The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved."

In November, TMZ reported that Taylor filed for divorce that January, and the singer confirmed the news in an Instagram Story at the time, writing:

"I mind my business, don't bother nobody & y'all know I've never played about my children, family & our privacy. I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc."

She continued:

"So everyone claiming 'Teyana said' didn't get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see."

Teyana Taylor was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2026 Oscars for her role in One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Chase Infiniti.