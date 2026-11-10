The four CHAPEA Mission 2 volunteers reflect on their experience after spending 378 days inside NASA's Mars Dune Alpha habitat

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 2: A NASA logo is displayed at the entrance to the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building on June 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images) © Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 2: A NASA logo is displayed at the entrance to the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building on June 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Four volunteers have completed a year inside a closed Mars habitat as part of a NASA experiment. They stepped outside on October 31, 2026, after spending 378 days without windows, outdoor sounds, or real-time calls with family and friends.

The experiment was part of NASA's second CHAPEA mission. Ross Elder, Ellen Ellis, James Spicer, and Matthew Montgomery entered the Mars Dune Alpha habitat at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on October 19, 2025.

The 1,700-square-foot habitat was built to copy the conditions astronauts may face on Mars. During their stay, the volunteers took part in mock Mars walks, operated robots, repaired equipment, exercised, and grew crops.

NASA Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa Wyche praised the team for completing the mission. She said,

“Their work means more than completing a mission. It is about preparing for the challenges of human exploration beyond Earth, gathering the knowledge we need to protect crew health and performance, and paving the way for future missions to the Moon and, one day, Mars.”

What did the volunteers do during the Mars simulation?

Each volunteer had specific roles. Ross Elder was the leader of the team. Ellen Ellis was the medical officer. She helped to collect medical samples and manage medical resources. James Spicer was responsible for managing the systems and repairs of the habitat.

Matthew Montgomery was responsible for the scientific tasks, robot tasks and plant growth. There were limited resources, such as food and water, that they had to manage. It could take up to 22 minutes for messages to come through from our support team.

NASA astronaut Jack Hathaway praised the crew when they left the habitat.

“The reality of what you guys did here required immense physiological and psychological strength, teamwork, and human grit,” he said.

How will NASA use the results?

Throughout the 378 days NASA gathered physiological and psychological data which can be used to understand how humans cope with isolation, scarcity of resources and delays in communications during long space missions.

The crew also reflected on their experience. James Spicer said

"Thank you to my teammates, they made the year so much easier. It wasn’t a chore, it was a joy."

NASA prepares for future Moon and Mars missions

The volunteers will undergo a 2-week health check and talk to researchers. This will help NASA understand what risks astronauts may encounter and what they will need to have on their missions going forward, said Grace Douglas, Principal Investigator for CHAPEA.

It will also help NASA plan for a future Moon Base, said Sara Whiting, Project Scientist for CHAPEA. She said,

“This is really the now moment for this kind of data.”

The results could help NASA prepare astronauts for longer stays on the Moon and future human missions to Mars.