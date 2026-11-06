“Disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context”: Rob Gronkowski debunks rumors of his ties with TPUSA after election day controversy

Rob Gronkowski breaks silence on rumors of his ties with TPUSA after election day controversy - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski breaks silence on rumors of his ties with TPUSA after election day controversy - Source: Getty

Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski has shared a statement on his Instagram stories (@gronk) denying ties with TPUSA. He expressed that it was "upsetting and eye-opening" to see the narratives about his visit to New Hampshire on Election Day with his partner, Camille Kostek. People magazine reported that the couple was seen greeting fans at the polling place. The outlet reported that Gronkowski signed jerseys and posed for photos with fans at a tent with Turning Point USA's logo.

Gronkowski asserted on Thursday that he has no association with the late Charlie Kirk's organization and wrote in his story,

"In regard to the images and videos circulating, we are not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA."

He explained,

"After stopping at Goffstown High School we crossed the street to greet excited fans yelling out our names before leaving to the next location. We simply took some pictures and I signed some things for them before leaving."

Gronkowski said that he and Kostek took several pictures with people across the "political spectrum" and added that they don't have control over the narrative that is being shared online. Noting that they want to shut down the "false narratives," he expressed that it was

"disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context and turned into clickbait."

He concluded the statement with,

"Our message has always been and always will be to treat everyone with kindness and hope you all will do the same.”

TMZ reported that a Turning Point spokesperson also clarified to CBS Boston that Rob was not with the group but did walk by the tent. Rob's statement was reshared by his partner on her Instagram story.

Rob Gronkowski clears air about ties with TPUSA days after request to institute referee punishments

Rob Gronkowski expressed his disappointment after he and his partner received criticisms for allegedly being tied to TPUSA, currently being spearheaded by Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika. The news comes days after he shared his thoughts about instituting referee punishments. In an interview with OutKick magazine, he said,

"So yeah, I think, you know, it would be fair and square to, you know, put the referees on a pedestal as well and — and have punishment just like any coach or any NFL player can be punished just like that."

He reflected on how a player's fortune can change and added that officials also need accountability.

"I think so, actually, because players are accountable. Players can be cut the very next day and you’ve seen players cut. I don’t think the referees are doing that great of a job. I think they can definitely improve."

He spoke on behalf of the fans and said that it should be "fair and square."

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