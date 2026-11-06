What did Perkz say about abortion? Details explored as G2 Esports fires League of Legends coach

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 03: G2 Esports Bot Laner Luka 'Perkz' Perkovic during press conference after Semi Finals World Championship match between SK Telecom T1 and G2 Esports on November 03, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Borja B. Hojas) - Source: Getty Images © Getty Images

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 03: G2 Esports Bot Laner Luka 'Perkz' Perkovic during press conference after Semi Finals World Championship match between SK Telecom T1 and G2 Esports on November 03, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Borja B. Hojas) - Source: Getty Images

G2 Esports has terminated head coach Luka Perković's contract, following a controversial statement he shared on social media about abortion and his personal beliefs. The organization's decision came just hours after the Croatian League of Legends star published a lengthy post on X (now deleted), describing his views on several subjects and addressing speculation surrounding his past associations, according to TMZ.

In the post, Perković, better known as Perkz, identified himself as a Catholic and made it clear that his position on abortion was not something he intended to reconsider. He expressed strong opposition to the practice, arguing that human life begins at conception.

"I cannot comprehend how people do not understand that it is murder, as life is created at conception. That is one view I will die by and never change."

G2 CEO Alban Dechelotte subsequently confirmed the organization's decision to end its professional relationship with Perkz.

“Some of the statements made last night do not align with G2’s stance and values,” the League of Legends organization stated. “We have fans with different cultures and personal opinions, and it is of the utmost importance to us as an organisation that we respect and uphold this diversity when representing G2,” the statement said.

G2 CEO apologizes to fans

Dechelotte explained that Perkz's comments did not reflect the organization's position. He emphasized that G2 represents an international community with supporters from different backgrounds and beliefs, and apologized to those who felt hurt by the statement.

“We acknowledge that this statement hurt many of our fans, and we want to apologize for it. As a result, we have decided to terminate our collaboration with the individual. We will now focus on rebuilding our staff and roster for the next season and ask for your patience, as we will not be able to communicate any changes until free agency officially opens,” the statement read.

The CEO also indicated that the organization would make changes to its staff and roster, although further announcements would wait until the free agency period.

Perkz shared Luke 6:22 from the Bible, a verse about being blessed when others reject or hate them because of their beliefs. The now-deleted post read:

"Blessed are ye, when men shall hate you, and when they shall separate you from their company, and shall reproach you, and cast out your name as evil, for the Son of man’s sake."

Perkz’s comments drew quick backlash from fans, with some even wondering if he should still be representing G2 Esports given those views.