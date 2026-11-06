Are Dwayne Johnson recent photos real? Viral skinny look in aftermath of divorce claim debunked

Dwayne Johnson attends "The Smashing Machine" premiere at Zoo Palast on September 22, 2025 - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson attends "The Smashing Machine" premiere at Zoo Palast on September 22, 2025 - Source: Getty

Dwayne Johnson's alleged new look is going viral on X. The user @heisHIM3694 shared side-by-side images of the actor and claimed that Johnson reportedly divorced his wife, Lauren Hashian, because of a supposed "failed DNA test" for their daughter.

This allegedly led to Dwayne's weight loss. In the viral image, The Rock appeared to be extremely skinny. The tweet went viral and concerned fans. However, Dwayne Johnson did not lose weight or divorce Lauren Hashian because of a failed DNA test. The image shared in the tweet is AI-generated.

Notably, this month, Johnson went viral for his look from his upcoming film, Lizard Music. According to E! News, the star wore an old-man costume for Benny Safdie's film.

Meanwhile, back in August, the couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, according to People Magazine. The divorce rumor lacks evidence, as neither Dwayne nor Lauren Hashian has made such an announcement. No reputable news outlet has covered Johnson supposedly asking for a DNA test for his daughter.

Dwayne Johnson's wife recently debunked fake AI-generated news about her pregnancy and childbirth

According to People Magazine, on April 26, 2026, Lauren Hashian shared screenshots of viral Facebook posts on her Instagram stories. She claimed that the AI-generated images and fake news would provide "a good Sunday laugh" to her followers.

She first shared a screenshot in which she held a baby with her husband. Lauren Hashian reacted to the AI-generated image by mockingly saying that she had a new baby in Miami.

"Apparently I had a new baby in Miami!" she wrote.

Then Lauren Hashian shared another screenshot of another fake headline that showed an AI image of the couple holding twins. Dwayne Johnson's wife again joked that she seemingly had two babies.

"Make that TWO! I had TWO BABIES!! 😂 " Lauren added.

According to the news outlet, Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson have two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana. The actor also has another daughter named Simone, with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

Johnson and Garcia separated in 2007, according to E! News. During the November 6, 2025, episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, he shared that the divorce led to mental health struggles.

"At that time I was really going through it... That was another bout of depression," Dwayne Johnson said.

Meanwhile, as of the time of writing this article, neither the actor nor his team has responded to the fake body-transformation image. Stay tuned for more updates on Johnson.