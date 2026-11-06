“At first I was shocked”: Hunter Biden weighs in on JD Vance’s viral post acknowledging Iran war as a reason for Republican election losses

Hunter Biden — source: Getty Images © Getty Images

Hunter Biden — source: Getty Images

Results from the 2026 US midterm elections began coming in on Tuesday, November 3, prompting political figures and commentators from both sides of the political divide to exchange reactions.

Vice President JD Vance blamed the war with Iran for the Republican Party’s losses in the midterm elections in a lengthy statement published on X on Wednesday that has been viewed 70 million times.

Hunter Biden responded to Vance in a Thursday post on the platform, expressing shock at the vice president’s admission about the war.

“I read JD Vance’s post on this site yesterday and at first I was shocked. The Vice President all but admitted that his own administration made a mistake going to war with Iran. I can’t think of a sitting VP breaking with his President this publicly in my lifetime,” Hunter wrote.

He added:

“And at first glance his analysis seems spot on. His first prescription is to end the war. A war that he and the President, until this week, refused to even call a war. It’s hard to disagree with him. But like everything MAGA, the thread of truth is there to hide the larger truth. And the larger truth is this.”

Hunter emphasised his belief that American voters were not simply rejecting a government policy through their votes in the midterm elections but were expressing their dissatisfaction with the Trump administration as a whole.

“Tuesday was the greatest repudiation of a sitting President by voters in the history of this country. Not a repudiation of a policy. A repudiation of a man. The message was not only about Iran or Israel or slogans or even the price at the pump. The message was simple. WE ARE DONE WITH DONALD TRUMP.”

The son of former US President Joe Biden continued his criticism of Trump, describing him as corrupt before calling on the president to leave office.

He wrote:

“Trump needs to leave, and he needs to leave now.”

Vice President JD Vance’s lengthy post-midterm election statement explained

In his lengthy statement, the vice president attempted to explain the factors behind his party’s losses at the midterm polls.

Vance revealed that Republican data analysts had initially anticipated stronger voter turnout, leading them to believe the party was in a better position than it ultimately proved to be.

“Our voters did show up. In Florida, for example, the electorate was 9 points more Republican than Democrat, just a couple points worse than 2024. Undoubtedly there were places we could have done better on turnout. But the main problem is not turnout. The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026,” the incumbent vice president wrote.

Vance also cited findings from a pollster who attributed the shift in voter support to the Trump administration’s war with Iran, alongside other concerns, including the rising cost of living and America’s relationship with Israel.

“Another pollster—one of the smartest people I know in politics—told me yesterday we’d lose the generic ballot by 13 points. I felt negative going into Tuesday, but even I was shocked by this. In his polling, he saw that a lot of Trump 2024 voters were angry and planning to vote for Democrats,” the vice president wrote.

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance asserted later in his statement. “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.”

Vance concluded by urging Republicans who were dissatisfied with the current political situation to “take the anger and get back to the work of saving our country.”

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