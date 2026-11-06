What happened in Deep Ellum? A timeline of the Dallas shootings that left four dead

DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 3: Police bag magazines of ammunition after arresting a man outside of a watch party for GOP Texas Senate Candidate Ken Paxton on March 3, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. Paxton is facing off against numerous candidates including incumbent Senator John Cornyn in the Republican Senate primary. (Photo by Sergio Flores) - Source: Getty © Getty Images

DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 3: Police bag magazines of ammunition after arresting a man outside of a watch party for GOP Texas Senate Candidate Ken Paxton on March 3, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. Paxton is facing off against numerous candidates including incumbent Senator John Cornyn in the Republican Senate primary. (Photo by Sergio Flores) - Source: Getty

Four people have been killed and at least 15 injured as three shootings took place in the Deep Ellum entertainment area of Dallas in the early hours of 1st November 2026. The shootings took place within 75 minutes of each other on Halloween night and have prompted a huge police response. Authorities are now investigating whether the shootings are linked.

As of yet, no connection has been made between the three shootings, and authorities are urging any witnesses or members of the public to provide photos and footage of the events, according to ABC News.

What happened in Deep Ellum?

The first shooting was reported around 12:20 am on November 1. Multiple shots were fired in the 2600 block of Elm Street as reported by Dallas Police Department.

was reported around 12:20 am on November 1. Multiple shots were fired in the 2600 block of Elm Street as reported by Dallas Police Department. The second shooting happened shortly after midnight, with police being called to reports of gunfire around 1:05 am in the 2600 block of Main Street.

happened shortly after midnight, with police being called to reports of gunfire around 1:05 am in the 2600 block of Main Street. The third shooting was reported at around 1:35 am in the 200 block of South Crowdus Street. Four people were killed and 15 injured by the time police arrived at all three scenes.

The department confirmed there were a total of 19 victims. Investigations have started to look into the shootings and gather evidence to see whether they are linked, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Was anyone arrested?

During the Main Street incident, police were able to arrest Treyveion Dionte Demby, who is a convicted felon. He allegedly brandished a loaded handgun while wearing a ski mask.

However, he was not arrested as a suspect for the three shootings. He was later charged by Federal Prosecutors for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

An officer who arrived on scene to reports of gunfire saw Demby with a handgun. He did not comply with orders to drop the gun but eventually handed it over, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

What was the aftermath?

On 2 November, 2026, federal, state, and local authorities announced Operation Deep Cover. This will help tackle violent crime in the area. Increased police presence will be evident in the entertainment area.

Police have asked that anyone who witnessed the shootings or has footage get in contact with investigators. They are still looking into the circumstances behind each incident. The motive has not been made public.

The violence has caused concerns for safety in one of Dallas's most popular nightlife areas. As four people were killed and 15 injured across three locations, investigations are underway to identify who is responsible and if there is any link.