LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 19: Sneako attends WrestleMania After Dark Las Vegas Hall Of Fame event featuring Metro Boomin at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) © Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 19: Sneako attends WrestleMania After Dark Las Vegas Hall Of Fame event featuring Metro Boomin at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

American livestreamer and social media personality Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, known online as Sneako, criticized several prominent figures associated with the MAGA movement. This happened after Democrats won the November 3, 2026, US midterm elections. Democrats secured control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, giving the party a majority in Congress for the remainder of President Donald Trump's term.

In response, Sneako posted a message on his X account on November 4. In his post, Sneako predicted negative outcomes for several personalities associated with conservative politics and the MAGA movement. He specifically mentioned billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, political commentator Laura Loomer, controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, and British activist Tommy Robinson. He wrote,

"MAGA is dead

Elon Musk will be deported

Andrew Tate rotting in prison

Laura Loomer mental breakdown

Tommy Robinson guilty on all charges Alhamdulilah for everything"

His remarks followed widespread Democratic gains across traditionally Republican states and congressional districts. According to AP News, the election results reflected voter dissatisfaction with the economy, rising prices, the Iran war, and concerns about government corruption.

Democrats secure control of Congress as historic midterm victories reshape US political landscape

According to Reuters, Democrats secured at least 54 Senate seats against Republicans' 44, while also gaining at least 28 seats in the House. The victories marked the first time during Trump's second presidency that Democrats would control both chambers of Congress.

Democrat James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton in Texas, ending a decades-long Republican streak in statewide Senate elections. Adam Hamilton defeated Roger Marshall in Kansas, giving the state its first Democratic senator since 1932. Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham in South Carolina, while Troy Jackson unseated longtime Republican Senator Susan Collins in Maine.

Other victories included Josh Turek in Iowa, Roy Cooper in North Carolina, Sherrod Brown in Ohio, and Abdul El Sayed in Michigan. Chris Pappas also won the New Hampshire Senate race.

According to the BBC, Democrats recorded several historic achievements. Georgia elected Keisha Lance Bottoms as its first Black governor and first woman governor. New Mexico elected Deb Haaland as its first Native American woman governor. Chris Pappas became the first openly gay man elected to the Senate, while Melat Kiros became the first Gen Z woman elected to Congress.

According to The Guardian, Democrats also outperformed several pre-election polling expectations. It flipped seven Senate seats, more than two dozen House seats, and expanded their presence among state governors. However, Republicans also secured notable victories, such as Byron Donalds becoming Florida's first Black governor, succeeding Ron DeSantis.

According to Reuters, the Democratic majority could create legislative deadlock during Trump's remaining two years in office. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is positioned to become the first Black Speaker of the House.

Democratic leaders have said their priorities include addressing affordability, investigating the Trump administration, and examining potential conflicts of interest involving the president's family. Impeachment proceedings against Trump or members of his Cabinet have also not been ruled out, according to AP News.

Trump responded to the losses by claiming he would have won in a landslide had he been on the ballot. He nevertheless said he would accept the election results and indicated he was prepared to work with Democrats, while retaining his presidential veto power.