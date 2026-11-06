"We needed the Democrats": Nick Fuentes explains why he's not a leftist despite seemingly encouraging his supporters to vote for the left in midterms

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 15: Far-right political figure Nick Fuentes rallies outside Turning Point USA’s The People’s Convention on June 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Fuentes and his supporters, known as “groypers”, held a rally outside after being ejected from the Turning Point event. (Photo by Dominic Gwinn/Getty Images) © Getty Images

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 15: Far-right political figure Nick Fuentes rallies outside Turning Point USA’s The People’s Convention on June 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Fuentes and his supporters, known as “groypers”, held a rally outside after being ejected from the Turning Point event. (Photo by Dominic Gwinn/Getty Images)

American far-right political commentator and livestreamer Nick Fuentes has clarified his position after seemingly encouraging his supporters to vote for Democrats during the November 2026 midterm elections. Addressing questions about his political stance, Fuentes said he was not endorsing the Democratic Party but trying to challenge the Republican Party's current leadership, per The Forward.

On November 5, Fuentes published a video on his Rumble channel explaining why he does not identify as a leftist, liberal, or Democrat despite his recent comments about voting for the political left.

"I believed we needed the Democrats in charge to help us, the nationalist America First wing of the party, defeat and dislodge the current leadership," Fuentes said.

He stressed that his position did not reflect any support for Democratic policies or an expectation that Democrats would govern more effectively.

Fuentes also dismissed the idea that Democrats had fundamentally changed their political approach by focusing on healthcare and affordability. He said,

"I am not under any illusions about what the left is and what they're capable of. Let's be perfectly clear: this woke 2.0 thing is a facade. Right now the Democrats are trying to create this impression that they only care about material conditions and no longer about race, identity, gender."

He further pointed to Democratic opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the January 6 Capitol rioters and the political response to the BLM protests as examples of what he considers the party's longstanding ideological positions.

"They were the ones from the very beginning that were pushing for wokeism, political correctness, all this insanity, which Trumpism was really a response to," he noted.

He also accused Democrats of celebrating the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, whom he claimed was killed by the radical left.

Despite his criticism of Democrats, Fuentes said he had questioned the Republican Party's competence and ideological direction since 2024. He argued that Donald Trump and the party's current leadership could not successfully dismantle the political influence of the left.

Referring to the response following Kirk's murder, Fuentes claimed Republicans failed to take action against left-wing media figures, streamers, and organizers whom he held responsible.

He also criticized the Republican response to protests targeting Tesla and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which followed controversies surrounding the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and immigration enforcement.

Fuentes additionally referred to reports that Trump had called off deportation operations after his wife, Melania Trump, raised concerns about people she knew being affected.

He cited the incident as another example of what he viewed as Republican weakness. Once more, clarifying his earlier position on voting, Fuentes said,

"So let me make this very clear. I did not instruct the Groypers and encourage the Groypers to stay home or vote Democrat because I think the Democrats are going to govern better, or that they're fundamentally different than the Republicans, or because I like them or agree with them. I believed we needed the Democrats in charge to help us, the nationalist America First wing of the party, defeat and dislodge the current leadership."

Nick Fuentes turns against Trump and Republicans, urges supporters to vote Democrat in midterms

According to The Forward, Fuentes has repeatedly criticized President Donald Trump over his handling of the war with Iran, the failure to release the Epstein files, immigration enforcement and the situation in Gaza. He also accused Trump of abandoning campaign promises and allowing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to influence American foreign policy.

Fuentes argued that Republicans had squandered the political momentum following Trump's 2024 victory. He said the party had lost support among young men, comedians, podcast personalities and independent voters because of its policies on foreign affairs and the economy.

According to Vanity Fair, Fuentes has also questioned the Republican leadership's ability to advance his America First agenda. He has encouraged supporters, known as Groypers, to withhold their support from Republican candidates. He argued that their votes could represent approximately 3% of the electorate and give his movement political leverage.

His approach has also created divisions within his own movement. Vanity Fair reported that former supporter Andy O'Brian, known online as Chad Champion, faced internal hostility after questioning Fuentes's endorsement of Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback. Fishback subsequently received 10% of the Republican primary vote in August 2026.

Despite criticizing Democrats, Fuentes has rejected suggestions that he supports their ideology. The Forward reported that his endorsement is tactical rather than ideological, reflecting his ambition to advance a Christian nationalist, white nationalist, and antisemitic political agenda within the Republican Party.