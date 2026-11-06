Katy Perry drops 3-word reaction after Democrats secure historic win at the midterm elections

Katy Perry - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Katy Perry - Source: Getty

Singer Katy Perry recently shared a three-word reaction on X following the Democrats’ historic win at the November 3 midterm elections.

On November 5, Perry posted:

“GOOD MORNING DEMOCRACY.”

The singer did not offer any further explanation or explicitly mention a political party. However, her post came shortly after the election results emerged, drawing attention for its timing.

Katy Perry’s previous support for the Democratic Party

The aforementioned instance is not the first time Perry has publicly weighed in on an election. During the 2016 presidential race, the Fireworks singer backed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and campaigned in support of her.

Perry also performed at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. In a speech at the convention, Perry spoke about her family’s political background and encouraged Americans to use their voices in the election. In a clip shared by CNN on YouTube on July 29, 2016, she said:

“Both of my parents are pastors and staunch Republicans. I didn't finish high school, and unfortunately I don't have a formal education, but I do have an open mind and I have a voice. So I'm asking you to have an open mind and to use your voice because on November 8th, you'll be just as powerful as any NRA lobbyist. You'll have as much say as any billionaire,” she added.

She jokingly added that a single vote from someone could also “cancel out” their “weird cousin's vote.”

“Because remember, it's not where you come from, it's what you grow into,” Perry added.

She then made her own political choice clear. The singer said that she was “going to use” her voice by declaring that she was “going to vote for Hillary Clinton.” She also added that she loved “Hillary too.”

Perry also spoke about her support for Clinton's campaign and encouraged the audience to get involved.

“I have a couple of saved messages on my phone from HRC. And I bet you guys have to know that I have a closet full of Hillary-themed dresses, right? That's right, because I have been on the road with her since Iowa,” she said.

Encouraging the audience to participate in the campaign, Perry urged them to visit “HillaryClinton.com” and donate before midnight for a chance to “join Hillary on the road.” She said she believed Clinton would become “the next president of the United States” and light-heartedly offered to let the winner “borrow one of my outfits.”

On 14 August 2020, before the November 3, 2020 elections, Katy Perry shared her support for Kamala Harris, the running mate of Democratic candidate Joe Biden, with an Instagram post. The post featured multiple pictures of Harris and Perry together.

“I've had the privilege of getting to know @kamalaharris over the years and @joebiden choosing her as his running mate is already a testament to his decision making: Kamala is exactly the kind of leader WITH experience we desperately need right now,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Perry added that Harris was “the type of person” who was “willing to put in the WORK” to make America “better” (These are Perry’s personal political opinions and commentary, not our publication’s views or reporting).

Katy Perry released her single Watch It Burn on June 25, 2026.