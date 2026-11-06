Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz admits he previously “paid” Laura Loomer “for tweets” amid online spat between the two

Alex Bruesewitz, social media advisor to US President Trump, speaks at an event — source: Getty Images © Getty Images

Alex Bruesewitz, social media advisor to US President Trump, speaks at an event — source: Getty Images

Alex Bruesewitz has admitted to paying Laura Loomer for posts on X. The political strategist has been involved in a heated online exchange with the controversial political commentator following the outcome of the US midterm elections.

Bruesewitz acknowledged on Thursday that he would not deny having previously paid Loomer for social media posts.

During her prolonged exchange with Bruesewitz, Loomer took to X to confront him about their previous professional relationship.

“You say: ‘Okay lol.’ Not sure why you are laughing. I recall last year your company, X Strategies, reached out to me asking me for help. Do you deny that? What is so funny? I guess I don’t get the joke. You loved sharing my journalistic reports during the 2023/2024 DeSantis-Trump primary too. What changed?” Loomer wrote.

Bruesewitz responded without disputing her claims, acknowledging that he had previously paid her for social media posts.

“No, I don’t deny that. I’ve paid you for tweets before. I haven’t for at least a year, though. I also know you still get paid by others for tweets, so I do think it’s fair to refer to you as an ‘influencer.’ What percentage of your tweets are paid for?” he wrote.

Alex Bruesewitz and Laura Loomer’s exchange explained

Bruesewitz and Loomer began exchanging heated remarks on X following the Democratic Party’s victories in the 2026 US midterm elections. Bruesewitz had criticised Republicans for attacking Democrats over their associations with Hasan Piker, who campaigned alongside Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

A controversial 2019 livestream in which Piker said America deserved 9/11 was widely circulated by Republicans during the midterm election campaigns, according to Axios. Bruesewitz, Trump’s digital strategist, criticised the party’s approach in a Thursday post on X.

“Believe it or not, attacking Democrats over their relationships with a streamer (Hasan Piker) wasn’t an effective hit. GOP candidates probably shouldn’t take messaging advice from fringe right-wing ‘influencers’ moving forward,” he wrote.

Loomer disagreed with Bruesewitz, defending Republican criticism of Democrats who associated with Piker.

“It’s completely reasonable for people to be appalled with Democrat candidates campaigning with a guy who said America deserved 9/11. Hasan Piker regularly makes comments in support of jihadi groups,” she wrote.

Loomer also criticised Bruesewitz over his alleged support for controversial political commentator Tucker Carlson, whom she accused of supporting Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed over his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers.

Bruesewitz subsequently compared Loomer to Piker, arguing that Democrats had also criticised Republicans for associating with her.

“Laura, you are basically the Republican version of Hasan Piker,” Bruesewitz fired back. “Democrats over the years have attacked Republicans for affiliating with you. Those weren’t effective hits either. Voters simply don’t care enough about ‘influencers’ or streamers.”

Loomer responded by describing herself as a journalist and opposition researcher. She also challenged Bruesewitz to provide examples of statements she had made that were so controversial they had been used against Republicans.

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