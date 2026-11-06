Only Fools and Horses fans spot a bizarre prediction about November 2026 in a 30-year-old episode

English actors Nicholas Lyndhurst, David Jason, and Buster Merryfield hold their awards at the National Television Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, London, October 1997. The actors had won Most Popular Comedy Programme for 'Only Fools And Horses', David Jason also won Most Popular Comedy Performer for the show and Most Popular Actor for 'A Touch of Frost'. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images) © Getty Images

English actors Nicholas Lyndhurst, David Jason, and Buster Merryfield hold their awards at the National Television Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, London, October 1997. The actors had won Most Popular Comedy Programme for 'Only Fools And Horses', David Jason also won Most Popular Comedy Performer for the show and Most Popular Actor for 'A Touch of Frost'. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

More than three decades after it first became a television favourite, Only Fools and Horses is still giving viewers reasons to revisit its most memorable episodes. This time, fans have noticed an unexpected detail in the BBC sitcom's 1996 Christmas special, Heroes and Villains. The episode, which features Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter and his younger brother Rodney dressing up as Batman and Robin, opens with a dream sequence set in a future that now feels remarkably close. What makes the scene particularly unusual is that it places the brothers in November 2026, imagining a unique version of Peckham.

The sequence has attracted fresh attention because several of its details look surprisingly familiar, even though they were imagined when the episode aired 30 years ago. From a vehicle resembling Elon Musk's Cybertruck to a fictional US president named Reeves, the scene has left viewers looking back at Only Fools and Horses' take on the future. The timing has made the discovery even more interesting, as the date imagined by the show's writers has now arrived.

Only Fools and Horses' 1996 Christmas special imagined an unusual future for Peckham

According to Express.co.uk, the prediction appears in the opening dream sequence of Heroes and Villains, the 1996 Christmas special featuring Del Boy, played by David Jason, and Rodney, played by Nicholas Lyndhurst. Before the familiar story unfolds, viewers are taken into a fictional future dated November 2, 2026. The sequence presents an older-looking Rodney walking through a dramatically changed Peckham, offering a glimpse of what the brothers' lives might look like decades later.

The setting is far removed from the neighbourhood audiences associate with the Trotters. Rodney passes a group of homeless people collecting coins before encountering a series of advertisements promoting businesses linked to the family. These include Trotter Air, Trotter's Meat Fingers, and Trotterex Family Planning. The most striking sight is Trotter Towers, a skyscraper bearing the family name and guarded by two imposing figures.

However, one of the details that has caught viewers' attention is parked outside the building. Express.co.uk noted that the vehicle looks remarkably similar to the Cybertruck, the electric pickup developed by Tesla and associated with its chief executive, Elon Musk. The sequence also features what appears to be a drone flying overhead, adding another futuristic detail to the imagined landscape.

The scene then moves inside Trotter Towers, where Rodney encounters Del Boy and his wife Raquel, played by Tessa Peake-Jones. Del appears with his familiar cigar, while the setting suggests that he has achieved a level of wealth and influence that would have seemed unlikely during their earlier adventures. Their son Damien, now an adult, is also present and is involved in a telephone conversation with someone referred to as "President Reeves."

That name provides another unexpected moment in the sequence. The character is understood to be a reference to Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, with Damien speaking to him as though he were the president of the United States. The imagined political scenario becomes even stranger when Damien begins discussing international conflict and tells his counterpart to declare war on China.

As reported by Express.co.uk, Damien uses the phrase "war is good" while criticising the fictional president's approach to leadership. In the episode, he says:

"You just sit there in the White House all day twiddling your thumbs. You're just playing at leadership."

The exchange is part of the dream sequence's exaggerated humour, rather than a serious attempt to predict future political events. Still, the reference to a celebrity becoming president has taken on a different meaning in retrospect. Keanu Reeves has not become the United States president, and, as a Canadian citizen, he would not meet the constitutional citizenship requirement for the office. Instead, Donald Trump currently occupies the White House.

There is another interesting comparison between the episode's imagined future and the political landscape that followed its original broadcast. In 1996, Bill Clinton was serving as US president, and the idea of a businessman with a high-profile entertainment career eventually entering the White House may have seemed far removed from the political mainstream. Trump, who has appeared in several films and television productions, later became president after a career in business and entertainment.

The setting of the sequence has also changed considerably since the special first aired. Express.co.uk noted that Peckham has developed from the working-class, industrial neighbourhood portrayed in the sitcom into an increasingly popular part of London, known for its creative spaces and nightlife. Although the programme's fictional version of the area was deliberately exaggerated, the contrast between the two periods gives the scene another reason to attract attention.

The renewed interest also arrives as the BBC comedy continues to receive attention through newly discovered archive material. RadioTimes reported that U&GOLD renewed the documentary series Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive for a second season, before the series made its debut on October 20. The new instalments are expected to include more than 30 previously unseen moments from other episodes, including footage from the later specials.

The documentary's first season also features unseen material from more than 10 episodes, including favourites such as The Jolly Boys' Outing and Mother Nature's Son. According to RadioTimes, the second season will include interviews with David Jason, Tessa Peake-Jones, Gwyneth Strong, and Sue Holderness, who will revisit their experiences working on the sitcom. The programme's creative team will also feature among the contributors, offering further insight into how the comedy was made.

More updates to follow.