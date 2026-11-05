“Good almost wins”: Stevie Nicks shares her little prayer as she reacts to midterm results

Stevie Nicks at the 2026 Met Gala — source: Getty Images © Getty Images

Stevie Nicks at the 2026 Met Gala — source: Getty Images

Stevie Nicks says she predicted the outcome of the 2026 US midterm elections. The Edge of Seventeen crooner revealed in an X post on Thursday that she believed Democrats would score a sweeping victory over Republicans ahead of the elections.

“Dear Fans. I wrote this on October 18th. It was sort of like a little prayer for the coming elections~ I really believed that what has happened was going to happen; it just had to. Good almost wins…

“I didn’t have time to get it out before the election~ so here it is. That’s the dream,” Nicks wrote, sharing the lyrics to her new song, titled “Morning Symphony,” which she likened to a little prayer.

“Morning Symphony,” which comprises more than five verses, sees the singer reflecting on the state of present-day America. In the opening verses, Nicks reveals that she begins her day feeling hopeful before being confronted by the realities of the world around her.

“I feel so much hope in the early morning symphony/ That I listen to/ When I finally/ Decide to sleep/ Everything around me

Is so beautiful/ My Lily, my Camps/ My drapes/ And I look forward~ With anticipation/ To the coming of the day.”

The singer then shifts to what she perceives as the harsh reality of life in America.

“And then I remember/ What I will see/ Is that we are at war/ People are starving/ Right here- in the United States/ We are surrounded- in violence/ In chaos - in hate.”

Nicks continues:

“I feel the tears- run down My cheeks/ It’s been happening for weeks/ I get up and walk to the window and I don’t sleep.”

The lyrics conclude with the singer expressing that, despite the troubling realities surrounding her, she chooses to hold on to hope.

Stevie Nicks opens up about the meaning behind ‘Landslide’

Nicks recently discussed the inspiration behind her hit song “Landslide” while performing it at the City of Hope’s 2026 Music, Film and Entertainment Industry (MFEI) Spirit of Life Gala on October 27.

According to a November 1 report by PEOPLE, the singer revealed that she wrote the song when she was at her wit’s end over her complicated relationship with Lindsey Buckingham.

Nicks explained that she was trying to decide whether to end things with Buckingham, her former romantic partner and longtime musical collaborator.

“I wrote this song in Aspen, Colorado, when I was deciding whether or not Lindsey [Buckingham] and I should continue. Well, it was a long time ago, and 930,000 years later, we still continued,” she said.

Nicks added that she wrote “Landslide” while looking out over the snow-covered hills from a beautiful house.

“I’m like, okay, because I’m so poor that just sitting in this house when you’re looking out at this view is so fantastic, I’m going to write a fantastic song. I just happened to bring my Goya [guitar], which I could hardly play, but I thought it looked good, so I wrote this song,” she recalled.

Nicks and Buckingham, who ended their romantic relationship in 1976, according to the Los Angeles Times, experienced a bitter fallout in 2018. However, their relationship appears to have improved. Buckingham recently told E! News that he and Nicks are back on speaking terms, according to PEOPLE.

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