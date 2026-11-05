HasanAbi mocks Asmongold after Democrats’ midterm victory, jokes about sending rival streamer to jail

British Columbia , Canada - 13 May 2026; Hasan Piker, Streamer & Creator, Night, during day two of Web Summit Vancouver 2026 at Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo By Florencia Tan Jun/Web Summit via Sportsfile via Getty Images) © Getty Images

British Columbia , Canada - 13 May 2026; Hasan Piker, Streamer & Creator, Night, during day two of Web Summit Vancouver 2026 at Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo By Florencia Tan Jun/Web Summit via Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Hasan Piker, also known as HasanAbi, found another reason to take a dig at fellow streamer Zack Hoyt, better known as Asmongold, while celebrating the Democrats' performance in the 2026 midterm elections. Piker spent much of election night discussing the results, criticising Republicans and joking about what a shift in political power could mean for his opponents. His commentary eventually turned toward Asmongold, reigniting a disagreement that has played out publicly between the two online personalities.

The post came as HasanAbi was also making a series of remarks about the election results during a lengthy livestream. While his broadcast featured jokes about political opponents facing jail time, his message targeting Asmongold appeared separately on X. The post quickly gained traction, bringing the two streamers' existing disagreement back into the spotlight. We further break down Piker’s comment and details regarding their feud.

HasanAbi's election-night remarks reignite his feud with Asmongold

As Democrats celebrated their midterm performance, HasanAbi took to X with a direct message aimed at his fellow streamer. As reported by FandomPulse, the post read:

“We are putting asmongold in prison.”

The message was posted on November 4, 2026, and quickly attracted considerable attention. At the time of writing, the tweet had accumulated around 3.1 million views and approximately 169,000 likes. The post was part of a wider run of jokes HasanAbi made during his election-night coverage. According to FandomPulse, he continued making references to jail and expanded the target of his remarks beyond Asmongold to include the streamer's viewers and people with opposing political views. He also questioned why Asmongold had gone offline after ending his own broadcast.

FandomPulse reported that Asmongold wrapped up his livestream at around 7 pm and later posted:

“Not a good day!”

The timing prompted HasanAbi to ask why his rival had stopped streaming. The exchange added a personal element to what had largely been a night of political commentary, particularly as the two creators have criticised each other in the past.

The New York Post provided further context about Piker's election-night broadcast, reporting that he streamed for more than 13 hours as results came in. His audience reportedly crossed 200,000 viewers at certain points. Alongside celebrating Democratic victories, he discussed the future of the Republican Party, criticised moderate Democrats, and argued that more socialist candidates should have contested primary races.

Piker also used the broadcast to declare that the country was moving toward what he called "Woke 3.0." The New York Post reported that he joked about being the Senate majority leader and made several references to President Donald Trump and other political figures facing prison time. These comments formed part of his broader reaction to the election results, rather than being limited to his disagreement with Asmongold.

The rivalry between the two streamers had already been visible months before the latest post. According to FandomPulse, HasanAbi called for permanent bans against Asmongold on Twitch and YouTube in August. He also criticised Twitch over what he viewed as inconsistent enforcement against right-wing creators.

Asmongold has also attracted controversy over his own on-stream comments. FandomPulse reported that he received a two-week Twitch suspension in August, days after saying on stream that migrants crossing the border should be shot, including women and children. The outlet also highlighted comments he made about journalist Mehdi Hasan and his citizenship. These incidents have drawn criticism toward Asmongold.

HasanAbi, meanwhile, has faced multiple Twitch suspensions during his streaming career. FandomPulse noted that one suspension in 2025 followed controversial language used during a broadcast. Piker later acknowledged that he should not have used hyperbolic language and accepted some responsibility for his comments. The outlet also reported that his January suspension, initially set at seven days, was reduced to three following an appeal.

The election-night broadcast also featured an appearance by Representative Ro Khanna, who discussed HasanAbi's influence among younger voters and argued that more Democrats should engage with his audience. The New York Post reported that the congressman pointed to the streamer's positions on the war in Iran and Gaza as issues that resonated with viewers. The streamer’s political commentary, therefore, extended well beyond his remarks about Asmongold.

While the jail comment was delivered amid a series of jokes about the election outcome, it gave the streamers' ongoing disagreement renewed visibility. For further clarification, there is no indication that any actual legal action against Asmongold is underway.

More updates to follow.