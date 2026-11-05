"It's a Brave New World" - Elon Musk reacts to Yassamin Ansari saying Democrats' top agenda on day 1 would be pausing advanced AI development

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 08: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends the Golden Age of American Innovation Summit at the Institute of Peace on October 08, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is expected to award some of the nation's highest scientific honors to technology leaders including Elon Musk, Sergey Brin, Jensen Huang, Lisa Su, Michael Dell, and Satya Nadella - Source : Getty © Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 08: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends the Golden Age of American Innovation Summit at the Institute of Peace on October 08, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is expected to award some of the nation's highest scientific honors to technology leaders including Elon Musk, Sergey Brin, Jensen Huang, Lisa Su, Michael Dell, and Satya Nadella - Source : Getty

Elon Musk reacted to Yassamin Ansari's statement that Democrats' top agenda on the first day would be halting advanced AI development. She called for regulation of this industry, which she described as being "out of control." This prompted Musk to take to X on Thursday and write,

"It's a Brave New World."

This was in response to Ansari's tweet that was posted on Wednesday. Musk's tweet gained more than 5 million views and over 67,000 likes.

"Top of the Democratic agenda on day 1 needs to be a pause on advanced AI development, regulation of this out of control industry, and a ban on artificial superintelligence," Ansari tweeted.

Ansari's tweet gained traction on social media with over 10 million views and around 13,000 likes. Following the Democrats' victory in the midterm elections, the Tesla CEO took to X to share his reaction.

"Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now," he tweeted.

Elon Musk shared a follow-up tweet in which he wrote,

"Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn't work this time 🤷‍♂️."

According to Politico, Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar described the midterm results as "the early tremor of a much bigger AI earthquake upending American politics."

How have Democrats reacted to the AI industry following their midterm victory?

Jon Ossoff, the Democrat who won the US Senate race in the midterm elections, made comments about the AI industry. On Thursday, in his victory speech, he pointed out that "the titans of Silicon Valley dig bunkers for themselves and warn that the artificial intelligence they're creating risks human extinction."

Ed Markey, who won the Senate race in Massachusetts, took to X and wrote,

"They are going to need to plant new forests for all of the subpoenas we'll be printing."

According to a report by USA Today, Democrats had vowed to start investigating AI companies. On October 29, 2026, a letter was sent to OpenAI by 20 Democrats about the termination of three safety researchers. Meanwhile, Spencer Amdur, a senior research scholar at the Institute for Law and AI, spoke to USA Today and shared his take on the matter.

"But I think the thing that's guaranteed is that we'll have a lot more hearings... There'll be a pretty striking new dynamic where, especially after the next incidents arise — whatever they are — people from the labs are going to be asked to speak to it on camera and under oath in real time," Amdur said.

TechPolicy.press reported that several Democrats targeted data centers and big tech companies in their speeches following the midterm results. In his victory speech, Sen.-elect Sherrod Brown clarified that he didn't work for data centers. Meanwhile, James Talarico said that they had gone up against negative ads and "AI deepfakes" to be victorious.

Josh Turek took a dig at Elon Musk, saying that the Tesla CEO didn't decide the elections in Iowa. Josh Shapiro, who won the gubernatorial race in Pennsylvania, targeted big tech companies and said that they wouldn't "get to write the rules that shape our future."

The Democrats had taken control of both the House and the Senate. Many people, including a number of Republicans, have said that the Iran war was a contributing factor to the loss.