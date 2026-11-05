Train to Busan director explains why his new AI thriller Paradise Lost explores the meaning of human identity

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 15: Yeon Sang-ho poses during the "Gun-Che" (Colony) photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) © Getty Images

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 15: Yeon Sang-ho poses during the "Gun-Che" (Colony) photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Director Yeon Sang-ho, best known for Train to Busan, is returning with Paradise Lost, a psychological thriller about a grieving mother who relies on an AI recreation of her missing son. Her life takes an unexpected turn when the boy returns nine years later as an adult, forcing her to confront the difference between the child she remembers and the stranger before her. Through this unusual reunion, Yeon examines how relationships shape human identity and whether artificial intelligence can ever replace genuine human connection. As he puts it:

“Continuity in a relationship is key to seeing someone as the same person.”

In his interview with The Associated Press, published on November 5, Yeon Sang-ho discussed the ideas behind the film, including the role relationships play in shaping a person's identity and the limitations of AI-generated interactions. He also considered whether a convincing emotional response from an artificial intelligence system can be mistaken for a genuine connection. His comments provide a closer look at the questions Paradise Lost raises about grief, memory, and what makes us human. We further break down Yeon’s comments.

Yeon Sang-ho explores how relationships shape human identity in Paradise Lost

Speaking to The Associated Press, Yeon Sang-ho explained that the film's central question is closely connected to how people recognise one another through their relationships. Yeon questioned whether the AI recreation can be considered the same person simply because it has occupied that place in So-young's life for years. Explaining his perspective on human identity, he told AP News:

“Relationships, mostly. Continuity in a relationship is key to seeing someone as the same person. AI Sun-woo had filled that role for nine years. But it doesn’t truly contemplate. It gives So-young suitable reactions. Can you call that a relationship? Isn’t real human identity found in relationships with people, even if it's more tragic?”

The director also discussed what the AI version of Sun-woo's emotional responses might actually represent. Yeon suggested that they could reflect the emotions of the person interacting with it. He said:

“I see AI as a very sophisticated manifestation of what users want. So when AI Sun-woo cries, I think it’s less his own judgment than something deep inside So-young surfacing.”

The filmmaker also offered his own way of thinking about whether AI could eventually demonstrate independent thought. He suggested that one possible test would be its ability to reject a command and express that it does not want to do something. Yeon contrasted this with the behaviour of his own children, who are capable of refusing requests. For him, the ability to contemplate and make independent choices remains an important distinction between people and current AI systems.

These questions are reflected in the film's central conflict. So-young, played by Kim Hyun-joo, lost her son during a school trip when he and 12 other children disappeared along with their bus. Seven days later, several children were found dead in the basement of a warehouse in a mining town, and the search was eventually called off. Left without answers about her son's disappearance, So-young turns to an augmented reality programme called Children of Paradise, which allows her to interact with an AI version of Sun-woo who remains the same age as when he vanished. The situation changes when the real Sun-woo, played by Bae Hyeon-seong, returns as an adult.

The film's exploration of human thought also connects with Yeon's wider views on artificial intelligence. Speaking after the Seoul premiere, as reported by The Korea Times on October 12, the director said he believes people possess an inner world that technology cannot easily understand. He compared that emotional depth to a black hole in space, describing it as something Paradise Lost attempts to explore. Yeon explained:

“In the era of AI, I believe being human means living in a world of deep thought. AI cannot think deeply, but humans can. I believe humans have a deep, unknown inner world, like a black hole in space. 'Paradise Lost' tries to explore that.”

The project also has a personal origin. Yeon told AP News that the story was inspired by a short piece written by his mother, who had worked as a cleaner and was initially concerned that writing might be difficult. He encouraged her to try it, and she eventually wrote a story of roughly three pages about a mother and son living in a village. That brief piece became the starting point for the film.

The title draws on John Milton's epic poem Paradise Lost, which explores humanity's expulsion from paradise. Yeon Sang-ho also reflected on whether a world without pain could truly be considered paradise. He questioned whether happiness could retain its meaning if people never experienced anything difficult, connecting that thought to the film's portrayal of AI and the emotional comfort it offers So-young.

Paradise Lost has received international attention through screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival and the 31st Busan International Film Festival. The film will be released in theaters on November 6 in the United States. With its focus on grief, family bonds, and the limits of artificial intelligence, the film uses a mother's reunion with her missing son to examine what makes a human relationship meaningful.

More updates to follow.