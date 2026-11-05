CeeCee's Halloween costume sparks the ultimate grandmother clash in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage season 3

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Emily Osment, Montana Jordan, and Jessie Prez speak during "Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage" season 2 premiere screening and panel with the cast at 2025 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on September 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images): Source-Getty Images © Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Emily Osment, Montana Jordan, and Jessie Prez speak during "Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage" season 2 premiere screening and panel with the cast at 2025 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on September 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images): Source-Getty Images

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage season 3 shows why the holidays are super hyped with family drama. This particular episode brings out the ultimate grandmother showdown between Mary Cooper and Audrey McAllister. The young couple's marriage is already going through some tough times, and this adds more drama to CBS' comedy sitcom.

The long-running fight ignites again when Georgie and Mandy decide on a Dallas Cowboys-themed family costume, with Georgie as a commentator, Mandy as a Cowboys cheerleader, and CeeCee dressed as a tiny T-Rex after Audrey first suggests CeeCee be a football. Both grandmothers call dibs on making the costume, and neither is backing down. So they both sew a cute Tyrannosaurus dress for CeeCee, and so the war begins.

The battle for CeeCee’s first costume causes the family fallout

The fight between the grandmothers is not a fresh one; it spans generations. The baby outfit was merely a pretext to reignite the old flame. As Mary Cooper is super confident, her belief is unshaken. She puts everything into making the outfit; meanwhile, she struggles to keep Missy, a troublesome teenager with a different belief system, at home.

Mary has so many questions about Missy's outfit, but she rebels anyway. This fallout, with light-humored banter, reaches a breaking point where Missy storms off and stays overnight at the McAllisters. Mary finally comes up with the best outfit for CeeCee. After trying many times, Audrey accepts defeat but not in a very formal way.

Wherever they take CeeCee for trick-or-treating, the sheer jealousy is written all over Audrey's face. The night seems very long for her. At the end of the night, Audrey goes to Mary's home and eggs the front gate and hides. Mary thinks it's Missy's doing, or people still believe Sheldon Cooper lives there, so it is not an unusual occurrence.

This specific episode brings out various delightful character moments, such as a guy sitting on the porch playing the keyboard to scare off trick-or-treaters with creepy music, extremely relatable awkward encounters at the tire shop, and more. The young couple's journey hits another roadblock, but they still push through by juggling these and trying to live independently.

Ultimately, this brings out a more relatable and drama-filled holiday that everybody has witnessed. The comic timing with the country accent makes the show more soothing to watch. The older generation's presence and their getting through life by their own beliefs feel very intimate and are the USPs of the show. It teaches the young couple a thing or two about parenting.

Stay tuned for more updates.