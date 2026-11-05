How did Snapchat and Life360 help investigators reconstruct Sophie Ringquist’s final ride?

Cooper Ouellette was arrested in July 2024 (representative image) - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Cooper Ouellette was arrested in July 2024 (representative image) - Source: Getty

On the night of May 20, 2023, 17-year-old Sophie Ringquist of Burlington, Connecticut, left an underage drinking party in Terryville with her then-19-year-old boyfriend, Cooper Ouellette. The pair, who were in an on-again, off-again relationship, argued at the gathering before driving off in Ouellette’s pickup truck, CT Insider reported.

Ringquist later died from blunt-impact injuries. Connecticut State Police spent more than a year examining phone data, messages, surveillance video and witness statements. They used Snapchat content to show her condition and events inside the vehicle and Life360 location records from both phones to track movements.

Analysts at the New England State Police Information Network combined these sources into a forensic animation of the ride. Ouellette was arrested in July 2024 on charges of first-degree manslaughter and delivery of alcohol to a minor. His trial began in late October 2026 in New Britain Superior Court, where he has pleaded not guilty, according to Court TV.

Snapchat videos and photos capturing the ride

Investigators used Snapchat material from Ringquist’s phone to document what happened during the drive. According to the arrest warrant, she recorded a selfie video while in the passenger seat.

The footage showed the door opening, followed by the sound of a diesel engine accelerating hard, a thud and her yelling, “Ow!” The video then showed the ground and the rear of the truck as it moved away, with Ringquist no longer inside the vehicle. She gasped and sobbed at the end of the clip.

Prosecutors played audio from this video for the jury, Court TV reported. Snapchat photos taken later that night, including one around 11:38 p.m., showed Ringquist crying with a bloody nose. Friends received these images and messages.

One text to a friend at about 11:25 p.m. read, “I’m scared.” After an apparent first separation from the truck, phone data showed her moving slowly while texting a similar message. These records helped establish her state of mind and physical condition during the ride home, NBC Connecticut reported.

Life360 location data mapping movements

Life360, an app families use to track locations, provided continuous data points from both Ringquist’s and Ouellette’s phones. Connecticut State Police obtained the records through search warrants and sent them to the New England State Police Information Network.

Analysts imported the location points into mapping software such as Google Earth. This process produced a timeline of the truck’s route after leaving the party, including stops, speed changes and periods when the two phones were together or apart, CT Insider said.

The data indicated erratic driving and hard braking. It also showed the vehicle passing Ringquist’s home more than once without stopping and periods when her phone moved independently of the truck.

Prosecutors said these points, combined with other evidence, helped reconstruct where separations from the vehicle occurred on roads including Locust Road and near Fieldview Drive.

A state witness testified that test drives comparing Life360 readings to a vehicle’s speedometer supported the data's reliability for location tracking, according to CT Insider.

Combining digital evidence with surveillance and witnesses

State police did not rely on Snapchat or Life360 alone. They cross-checked the phone data against surveillance video from the area and the Ringquist home, text messages and statements from people at the party. Witnesses reported that Ouellette and Ringquist argued, that he kicked her, and that she tried to arrange another ride home.

Surveillance footage showed Ouellette later moving her from the passenger seat and running inside to ask for help. Family members found her limp in the truck and drove her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:51 a.m. on May 21, as reported by NBC Connecticut.

The New England State Police Information Network used the combined materials to create a forensic animation. The animation illustrated the sequence of movements, including the moments when Ringquist’s phone data diverged from the truck’s path.

Prosecutors presented this animation to the jury to show the timeline of the ride and the circumstances of her injuries. Medical examiners later described blunt-impact injuries consistent with the events outlined in the digital records.

Challenges to the data in reconstructing events

Defense attorneys challenged the accuracy of the Life360 records for determining exact speed and precise location. They pointed to an anomalous data point suggesting movement backward at more than 250 mph and gaps in the timeline.

A defense digital-forensics expert testified that Life360 is a consumer app whose documentation does not recommend using it for precise speed or location calculations in legal settings. The defense also noted that the state’s test-drive comparison used different equipment, according to CT Insider.

Prosecutors responded that the large volume of data points and the correlation with surveillance video supported the overall reconstruction. A judge ruled before trial that the Life360 evidence could be presented to the jury, leaving its weight to the jurors.

The defense has argued that the digital records do not prove how Ringquist became separated from the truck or the exact cause of her fatal injuries. The trial continues to examine these points through expert testimony and cross-examination.