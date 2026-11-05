How many children do Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck have? Family explored after Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star reportedly files for divorce

Jen Affleck attends the world premiere of "Wuthering Heights" presented by Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 28, 2026 in Hollywood, California.(Source: Getty) © Getty Images

Jen Affleck attends the world premiere of "Wuthering Heights" presented by Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 28, 2026 in Hollywood, California.(Source: Getty)

Jen Affleck has now filed for divorce from her husband, Zac Affleck, after seven years of marriage. According to People Magazine, the divorce comes as the couple, who have three children, are set to welcome their fourth child. The news of their divorce came to light after Jen submitted a filing, on Tuesday, November 3, in the Fourth Judicial District Court in Provo, Utah. Jen and Zac Affleck met eight years ago through the Mormon dating app Mutual.

The pair soon began dating, and a year later, the couple tied the knot in June 2019. Two years later, Jen Affleck gave birth to the couple's daughter Nora. They also welcomed their son Luca Lowell, in July 2023, and daughter Penelope in 2025. The couple's relationship was featured on the popular Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

According to People Magazine, Jen Affleck had previously opened up about how her first pregnancy came as a complete surprise, but stated that it was "the best thing that’s ever happened" to her. The couple's second child, Luca, who is named after Zac Affleck's younger brother and grandfather, is often featured in pictures on Jen Affleck's Instagram, much like his siblings.

The news of Jen being pregnant with the couple's third child, Penelope Affleck, reportedly also came as a surprise to them, as they were navigating through a separation. Earlier this year, in June, Jen and Zac Affleck announced that they were expecting their fourth child, during which Jen also shared pictures from her maternity shoot.

A further look into Zac and Jen Affleck's relationship, as Jen files for divorce

Jen Affleck's relationship with Zac Affleck has been fraught with troubles, much of which were witnessed by viewers through the show. According to People Magazine, back in season one of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jen Affleck had opened up about how the couple were in a "rocky place" at the time of filming and that they had been in constant therapy to address some issues within their relationship. On the other hand, in an episode of the season, Jen and Zac were spotted arguing about the latter's gambling problems.

In a 2024 interview with Vulture, Jen Affleck opened up about how therapy had helped them and pushed Zac to make some changes. She said:

"If we continue in our relationship, there are changes that need to be made. If they’re not made, we might have to look at other options. But as of right now, I do think he’s trying his best to make those changes.”

After their brief separation in 2025, Jen Affleck and Zac resumed their relationship. They starred together as a couple in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, but were once again spotted fighting over different issues. According to People Magazine, soon after announcing that she was pregnant with her fourth child, Jen opened up about the difficulties in her relationship, but also credited Zac for supporting her through her first trimester. She said:

"There’s a lot that we’ve been navigating behind closed doors. But I do have to say, I wouldn’t have survived the first trimester without him."

Jen Affleck, who now lives in Southern California, is next set to appear in the Hulu spinoff, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. The exact details of her divorce filing are not publicly available at the moment. However, the reality TV star has submitted a proposed parenting plan through her lawyers. This formal document outlines how separated or divorcing parents shall raise their children.