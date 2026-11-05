"You urging President Trump on with this insanely reckless Iran War": Piers Morgan reacts after Ben Shapiro points to 3 reasons behind Republicans' midterm losses

Piers Morgan took aim at Ben Shapiro - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Piers Morgan took aim at Ben Shapiro - Source: Getty

British broadcaster Piers Morgan hit back at Ben Shapiro after he pointed out three reasons for the Republicans' losses in the midterms. After the GOP lost control of Congress in the midterm elections, the conservative political commentator discussed the results on his Wednesday podcast. Shapiro also posted a clip from his podcast on X in which he attributed the Republicans' defeat to three reasons. Shapiro wrote:

"Republicans got crushed last night because of three things in combination: unaffordability, chaos and corruption."

Morgan, who often clashes with Shapiro online, reacted to the post and added another reason to Shapiro's argument, saying:

"+ Netanyahu-slathering warmongers like you urging President Trump on with this insanely reckless Iran War purely to suit a far-right Israeli govt’s agenda."

Earlier on Tuesday, before polling trends began appearing, Morgan predicted a "Blue wave" in the midterms during his appearance on The News Agents podcast. After the results came out, Morgan reshared his prediction from the podcast on X and wrote,

"Call me Nostradamus."

Reacting to Morgan's tweet, an X user asked for his thoughts on whether the midterm results would pause Trump's military action against Iran or whether the POTUS would go "all out" in anger. In his response, Morgan took aim at Ben Shapiro and conservative political commentator Mark Levin, commenting:

"I think President @realDonaldTrump should stop listening to war-mongering imbeciles like @benshapiro @marklevinshow and start listening to people like me."

Following the election results, influencer Mario Nawfal posted that Shapiro and Levin should "post an apology" and "go offline for the day." Morgan reshared the post, adding:

"Or a year."

In a Wednesday tweet, while replying to a netizen's question about the "solution" to the Iran situation, Morgan suggested:

"America should end the war with Iran asap. Just do a deal and get out of it. That’s what most Americans want because they are sick of the impact on their cost of living. The war was uniquely unpopular at the start and is even more so now."

What did Ben Shapiro say about Iran war following midterm election results?

According to a video of Ben Shapiro's Wednesday podcast posted on YouTube, the conservative commentator also weighed in on the Iran war after attributing the Republicans' Tuesday defeat to "unaffordability," "chaos" and "corruption." The Daily Wire host said that the "execution" of the Iran war drove up gas prices. He then played a clip of Trump's interview on Fox News from Tuesday, in which he acknowledged that the Iran conflict partly reflected on the mandate but defended it, arguing that Tehran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Shapiro reacted to the POTUS's comments and said:

"Now, obviously, I agree with the president's take on the importance of taking action against a nuclear-armed, ballistic missile-armed enemy of the United States. Obviously, I agree with that. The execution of the war, however, combined with discombobulation of rollout leads to unpopularity, of course... I'm distinguishing between quote unquote the war in Iran as sort of why it was initiated and the execution of said war. Right?"

He defended the "rationale" behind the Iran war but said he expected the president to handle the conflict the same way he did during his first term, including Operation Midnight Hammer. Shapiro added:

"That is a way to actually win a war. But if you decide that you're not going to win it because you want to slow down, because you're worried about oil prices, and then it turns out that the oil prices just bite you right in the a** again."

The Iran war remained a key issue in the midterms. On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance shared a lengthy post on X and noted that it was "the reason" for Republicans' losses.