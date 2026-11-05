Sylvester Stallone reveals what finally ended his 20-year feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger attend the Expendables 3 Dinner and Party sponsored by MATCHLESS on May 18, 2014 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage) © Getty Images

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger attend the Expendables 3 Dinner and Party sponsored by MATCHLESS on May 18, 2014 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

For much of the 1980s, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were competing for the crown of being Hollywood's biggest action star. Their rivalry went beyond box-office numbers and screen personas, eventually becoming so tense that the two actors reportedly struggled to appear together at public events. However, their relationship took a different turn years later, leading to a friendship and several collaborations that fans might not have expected during their years as rivals. Now, Stallone has offered a clearer explanation of what finally helped them move past their long-running differences. He recalled:

“I said, enough of this. We’re not in competition.”

Speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, Sylvester Stallone explained that Arnold Schwarzenegger's decision to step away from acting and enter politics helped change their dynamic. The actor also reflected on how their professional competition had pushed both men to work harder. Their eventual reunion on screen marked a new chapter, but the latest comments reveal that the shift in their relationship began well before they became co-stars. We further break down Stallone’s comments.

Sylvester Stallone recalls the turning point in his rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger

According to Entertainment Weekly, Sylvester Stallone discussed the long-running feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger during his November 5 appearance on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast. The two actors were among Hollywood's biggest action stars in the 1980s, with films such as Rocky, Rambo, The Terminator, and Predator helping establish their reputations. However, their professional competition eventually became so intense that they struggled to appear together at public events. Recalling how difficult things had become, Stallone told the podcast:

“We couldn’t get on the same stage together to make a presentation or a speech. It wasn’t put to bed until like 20 years.”

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Stallone identified Schwarzenegger's decision to leave Hollywood for politics as the turning point in their relationship. In 2003, Schwarzenegger entered the race for governor of California and went on to win, serving two terms in office until 2011. With his former rival no longer pursuing the same film opportunities, Stallone began to see their competition differently. Explaining his reaction to the change, Stallone said on The Rest Is Entertainment:

“I said, enough of this. We’re not in competition. He was not doing movies anymore. All right. Thank you very much for waking me up, lighting a fire under me. And he felt the same way.”

Sylvester Stallone recognised that competing with Arnold Schwarzenegger had pushed him to work harder, and the change in their careers eventually gave them room to appreciate that influence without constantly trying to outdo each other. Their eventual collaborations gave audiences a chance to see that change for themselves. As Entertainment Weekly reported, Schwarzenegger made a cameo appearance in Stallone's 2010 action film The Expendables. The two later shared more screen time in The Expendables 2, Escape Plan, and The Expendables 3.

FandomWire also revisited Arnold Schwarzenegger's account of just how intense their competition had become. During a 2023 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the actor recalled how they tried to outdo each other in nearly every aspect of their action-star images. He said:

“We were movie rivals, but we took the competitiveness to the extreme – we each had to have the best body, we had to kill more people in our films, and we had to have the biggest guns. It got out of control, and we tried to derail each other.”

The recollection offers a glimpse into the intensity of their rivalry, while Sylvester Stallone's latest comments explain what finally helped bring it to an end.

More updates to follow.