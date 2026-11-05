What happened to Sophie Ringquist? Inside the 2023 death that led to Cooper Ouellette’s trial

Sophie Ringquist of Burlington, Connecticut, died on May 21, 2023 (representative image) - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Sophie Ringquist of Burlington, Connecticut, died on May 21, 2023 (representative image) - Source: Getty

Sophie Ringquist, 17, of Burlington, Connecticut, died in the early hours of May 21, 2023. She suffered fatal injuries as a passenger in a pickup truck driven by Cooper Ouellette. She was pronounced dead at Bristol Hospital at 12:51 a.m. After Ouellette brought her home, her parents found her unresponsive in the truck. They took her to the hospital themselves, NBC Connecticut reported.

Ringquist and Ouellette, who was 19 at the time and from Harwinton, had an on-again, off-again relationship. They attended an underage drinking party in Terryville on May 20 and left together later that night. Connecticut State Police arrested Ouellette after a year-long investigation. He was charged with first-degree manslaughter and giving alcohol to a minor. He has denied the charges.

Prosecutors have argued that Ringquist fell from the moving truck and was then run over. The defense has disputed this account. Phone footage, location records, witness statements and conflicting expert opinions have become central to the case. The trial began in October 2026 in New Britain Superior Court. Ouellette remains out on a $50,000 bond, according to CT Insider.

The night of May 20, 2023

Ouellette picked up Ringquist on the evening of May 20. They stopped at a package store in Bristol, where he bought beer and other drinks. They then went to a party in Terryville.

Friends later told police that the couple argued at the party. Some witnesses said Ouellette kicked Ringquist and took her phone. She reportedly tried to arrange another ride home, as NBC Connecticut reported.

They left together in Ouellette's Chevrolet Silverado at approximately 11:18 p.m. During the drive, Ringquist recorded a selfie video. According to the arrest warrant, the passenger door opened during the recording. A commotion followed, along with a sudden acceleration.

The audio captured a thud and Ringquist's voice. Investigators also recovered a text message in which she initially wrote "I'm saved" before correcting it to "scared." She also sent Snapchat images showing a bloody nose.

Investigators described two separate incidents in which Ringquist became separated from the truck. The first occurred during the phone recording, when the passenger door opened and Ouellette accelerated, according to the warrant.

Prosecutors allege that Ringquist was later separated from the vehicle again and run over by one of its tires. They say Ouellette then put her back in the truck and continued driving. The truck passed near her home more than once before arriving at approximately 11:50 p.m.

Ouellette told her mother that something was wrong. Ringquist had road rash, a chipped tooth and other injuries, according to CT Insider.

Police investigation and the charges filed

Connecticut State Police investigated the incident for more than a year. Detectives reviewed phone videos, Snapchat and text messages, Life360 location records from both phones, surveillance footage and witness statements. They also examined evidence from the truck.

The arrest warrant alleged that Ouellette accelerated while Ringquist was outside or exiting the vehicle, causing her to fall. Prosecutors further allege that he later ran over her before putting her back in the pickup. Instead of calling 911, he drove her home.

Ouellette was arrested on July 12, 2024, after turning himself in. He was charged with first-degree manslaughter and delivering alcohol to a minor. He was released on a $50,000 bond and pleaded not guilty.

Police also described domestic violence elements in the case. They cited witness accounts of the argument at the party. Ringquist's family released a statement thanking investigators and encouraging people to report domestic violence, according to NBC Connecticut.

Autopsy results and medical examiner testimony

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Ringquist died from blunt impact injuries to her torso. The office classified her death as a homicide.

Associate Medical Examiner Dr. Gregory Vincent testified that he believed a tire had run over Ringquist after she became separated from the truck. He described rib fractures and severe lung injuries. He attributed them to a crushing mechanism involving opposing forces.

Vincent also discussed abrasions to her head and face, dental damage and bleeding on the surface of her brain. He said these injuries were consistent with falling from a moving vehicle.

During cross-examination, the defense challenged Vincent's conclusion. He acknowledged that his original reports did not state that Ringquist had been run over. He also agreed that state police accident reconstruction findings did not support a tire strike.

Vincent further acknowledged that his report did not distinguish injuries potentially caused by emergency medical treatment, including chest compressions, from those caused by the incident. However, he maintained that his conclusion was based on the injuries and the medical examiner's office's review of the case.

State police accident reconstruction specialist Trooper Spencer Bronson testified that the truck was traveling between approximately 13 and 15.8 mph when Ringquist became separated from it. He found no physical evidence that the vehicle or its rear tire struck her. However, he acknowledged that such evidence would not necessarily be present in every case.

Bronson's findings became an important part of the defense's challenge to the prosecution's account. The medical testimony presented jurors with competing explanations. Vincent believed the torso injuries indicated a tire strike, while the reconstruction findings did not establish that the truck had run over her, CT Insider reported.

Key evidence and developments at trial

The trial began on October 29, 2026, in New Britain Superior Court. Prosecutors presented Ringquist's phone video and audio. The recording captured the open passenger door and sudden acceleration.

They also introduced Snapchat images, text messages, witness accounts of the party argument and surveillance footage. Prosecutors used Life360 location data to reconstruct the truck's movements. Judge Chris Pelosi allowed the evidence after a pretrial hearing.

Ringquist's mother testified about finding her daughter unresponsive in the truck. She recalled Ouellette telling her that Ringquist needed to vomit and had fallen out, according to Court TV.

The prosecution also presented a forensic animation based on location records from both phones. Mark Sanders, a criminal intelligence analyst with the New England State Police Information Network, explained how he used the records and other information to reconstruct the movements.

The defense questioned whether Life360 could reliably establish precise locations or vehicle speeds. Its digital-forensics expert, Jeff Martin, argued that the app's data was not accurate enough for those purposes.

However, Martin acknowledged during cross-examination that he had not reviewed the underlying GPS logs. He also had not independently tested the app in this case, according to CT Insider.

Prosecutors rested their case on November 4. The defense then began calling witnesses, including Martin and lead investigator Trooper Ryan Slaiby.

During questioning, the defense challenged investigators over why they had not tested Ouellette for alcohol or drugs shortly after Ringquist's death. Slaiby said he believed too much time had passed by the time he arrived at Ouellette's home.

His testimony was interrupted when defense attorney Martin Minnella requested time to review the investigator's notes. Slaiby was expected to return to the stand on November 5, according to CT Post.

As of November 5, the defense case was still underway, and no verdict had been reached. Jurors must weigh the phone and location evidence, witness accounts, medical testimony, and accident reconstruction findings. They will consider the prosecution's allegation that Ouellette ran over Ringquist alongside the defense's challenge to that account.