Yaga episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch and more

Yaga (Image via Youtube/@HBO Max) © https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWAq9gfDLNI

Yaga (Image via Youtube/@HBO Max)

Whittock's mystery is set to deepen further with the release of the fourth episode of Yaga, which is due to drop on November 6, 2026. The supernatural thriller produced by Kat Sandler stars Noah Reid, Carrie-Anne Moss, Clark Backo, and Hudson Williams and is based on the Slavic folktale character Baba Yaga. The eight-episode series premiered with its first two episodes on October 23 and the third on October 30. Its next episode, entitled Dance With The Devil, will see the continuation of the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Henry Park.

When does Yaga episode 4 come out?

The fourth episode of Yaga will be released on Friday, November 6, 2026. The episode comes in line with the series' weekly Friday release date after the initial double-episode release. The first season of the series comprises eight episodes, with each episode lasting 30 minutes. The last two episodes will be released at once, marking the end of the season on November 27.

What time will Yaga episode 4 be released?

There is no specific time of release confirmed by AMC+ for all platforms. However, the time of release previously announced for the US platform is around 3 AM ET. The availability of the series on Crave has been announced for around midnight ET.

Where to stream Yaga?

American viewers can stream the show via AMC+, whereas Canadian viewers can stream the show via Crave. AMC+ can also be accessed via Prime Video and Apple TV channels. In the case of Indian viewers, Lionsgate Play will begin streaming the show from November 6, as per Variety India. UK viewers can stream the show through Sky Atlantic and NOW, whereas Australians can use the services of Binge and Foxtel to stream the same.

What does Yaga entail?

The series centers on private investigator Charlie Rapp (Noah Reid), who comes to the coastal town of Whittock in search of Henry Park (Hudson Williams), heir to the family empire controlling a powerful fishing industry. As he works on the case, he gets involved with local detective Carson (Clark Backo) and university professor Katherine Hargrove (Carrie-Anne Moss).

Throughout the case development, secret connections, suspicious individuals, and traces of ancient witchcraft play an integral role in the unfolding mystery. Following the progression of the case into a murder mystery in Episode 3, the next episode is expected to unfold further developments.