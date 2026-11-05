"Now there's a fight": Mississippi Independent candidate Ty Pinkins explains why he ran against Scott Colom

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO - NOVEMBER 3: Voters cast their ballots inside a polling location in the social hall at St Patrick's Church on November 3, 2026 in Youngstown, Ohio. Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office.(Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) © Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO - NOVEMBER 3: Voters cast their ballots inside a polling location in the social hall at St Patrick's Church on November 3, 2026 in Youngstown, Ohio. Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office.(Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Mississippi Independent Senate candidate Ty Pinkins has spoken up about attracting votes primarily from traditionally Republican counties rather than Democratic ones, potentially weakening the Republican candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith.

According to the BBC, Democrat Scott Colom was leading Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith by just over 1,000 votes as of Thursday morning.

A day earlier, during an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Pinkins was told that the Democrat and Republican incumbent were separated by just 65 votes, while Pinkins had received nearly 20,000 votes.

The interviewer then questioned whether Pinkins had intended to be a "spoiler" in the race, suggesting that without his candidacy, Scott Colom would have held a significant lead, according to his interview shared on X by @Phil_Lewis_.

"Oh, absolutely not," Pinkins replied.

In fact, Pinkins argued that his independent campaign had done the "opposite" of acting as a spoiler, pointing to data showing that 77% of his votes came from traditionally Republican counties.

Pinkins, who ran two years ago as a Democrat against U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, emphasized that he was "happy" that he drew votes from Hyde-Smith, adding that he was pleased Colom was leading the race and hoped he would win.

"Over 77% of our votes came in Republican counties, and now there's a fight, and [Scott Colom is] in the lead, and I hope he wins," he added, as per the X clip.

He also referred to a poll conducted in April 2026, showing independent candidates receiving 7% of the vote, with 70% of their supporters identifying as Republicans.

Pinkins added that this trend continued throughout the summer and into the fall, and his campaign observed a similar pattern when they were going into that race.

He added that attracting Republican voters to his independent campaign would benefit Democrat Scott Colom, arguing that the current vote count reflected the impact he had anticipated.

When CNN host Dana Bash pressed him on whether he believed the nearly 20,000 votes he received on Wednesday would otherwise have gone to Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith rather than Democrat Scott Colom, Pinkins acknowledged that the argument could be made either way.

He supported his argument by pointing to Mississippi's voting history, saying that in the past 50 years, Republicans received less than 50% of the vote on only two occasions, and both times an independent candidate was also in the race.

"The first time it happened was in 1978. The second time it happened was today, in this race," he said.

Social media users urged Ty Pinkins to withdraw from Senate contest

According to the Mississippi Free Press, Pinkins faced criticism from some online users over concerns that his candidacy could split votes and affect either Cindy Hyde-Smith's or Scott Colom's chances of winning, while some also asked him to drop out of the U.S. Senate race.

Addressing the criticism, he said in an October 27 Facebook post that he would not withdraw from the Senate race just days before the midterm election, the outlet added.

"TO THOSE CALLING ON ME TO DROP OUT OF THE U.S. SENATE RACE: NO. I WILL NOT WITHDRAW," Pinkins wrote, adding, "I did not spend 21 years defending the constitutional rights of others only to be told that I should surrender those same rights myself. You have every right to support the candidate of your choice, just as I have every right to run for public office. And Mississippi voters have every right to decide for themselves."

In another interview with WTVA, Pinkins argued that people were also worried his independent candidacy would divide Black voters and weaken Democrat Scott Colom. However, he claimed that the opposite happened, saying:

"Here is what needs to be shared. The portion of the vote that I drew – and people were concerned about splitting the Black vote – what I actually did was split the Republican vote. Most of my votes came from Harrison County, DeSoto County, Rankin County, Jackson County, Hancock County, Madison County, Jones County, Pearl River County, Lamar County. All those counties have 13 percent Black population. Sixteen percent Black population. Ten percent Black population because I did not go to the Mississippi Delta. While Scott Colom was going all over this state."

As reported by the BBC, a victory for Colom in Mississippi's U.S. Senate race would make him the first Black U.S. senator elected in Mississippi in more than a century.