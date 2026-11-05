What is The Last Temptation of Becky all about? Everything to know about the action comedy

Lulu Wilson is back as Becky Hooper - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Lulu Wilson is back as Becky Hooper - Source: Getty

The Last Temptation of Becky is a 2026 action-comedy thriller that brings Lulu Wilson back as Becky Hooper for another bloody fight. According to IMDb, this time, Becky has a new job and a much bigger mission. She is now working as a CIA field agent and is sent to Poland to investigate a family with a dangerous plan. The film also stars Neil Patrick Harris as the main villain, General Wilhelm Reuss. According to the official Fantasia International Film Festival website, the movie runs 89 minutes and blends action, comedy and thriller elements. Quiver Distribution released it in limited US theaters on November 4.

What is The Last Temptation of Becky about? Story and plot explained

The story follows Becky Hooper, who is no longer the teenager audiences met in the first film. She has now joined the CIA and uses her fighting skills for undercover missions. Her latest assignment takes her to Poland, where she must investigate a family running an inn and tourist business at the Wolf's Lair, Adolf Hitler's former World War II headquarters.

According to the official synopsis shared by the Fantasia International Film Festival, Becky is sent there to investigate the family. Things take a turn when she discovers that its leader, General Wilhelm Reuss, wants to bring back the Fourth Reich.

Neil Patrick Harris' character, Reuss, leads a group of neo-Nazis and has plans to use the historic location for his mission. Becky soon realizes she's facing a much bigger threat than she expected.

But she isn't someone who backs away from a fight. Instead of waiting for things to get worse, she decides to take matters into her own hands. Her CIA training, fighting skills and quick thinking help her deal with the people standing in her way.

In an interview with Daily Dead ahead of the film's premiere, director Jenn Wexler and Lulu Wilson discussed the new story and Becky's move into undercover missions. The interview also confirmed that the film keeps the character's personal struggles at its center.

The Last Temptation of Becky cast, release date and connection to previous films

Lulu Wilson returns as Becky Hooper in the franchise's third film. According to IMDb, the series started with Becky in 2020, followed by The Wrath of Becky in 2023. In the first film, Becky had to protect herself and her family when a group of escaped neo-Nazis attacked their home. The second film followed her as she faced another group of extremists.

The new movie takes her story further by making her a CIA agent. It also brings back Kate Siegel as Agent Kate Montana. Neil Patrick Harris joins the series as General Wilhelm Reuss. Other cast members include Brandon Flynn as Jordan Rigby, Catherine Walker as Helga Reuss and James Urbaniak as Dr. Friedrich Metzger.

The official Fantasia International Film Festival website lists Jenn Wexler as the director and confirms that she wrote the screenplay with Matt Angel. Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote are credited with the story. The film also marks Wexler's first time directing a movie in the Becky series.

In an interview published by Bloody Disgusting on November 3, Wexler explained that she wanted to bring the feel of big spy franchises such as James Bond and Mission: Impossible into Becky's world. She also wanted to keep the character's young and rebellious personality. Wilson spoke about keeping Becky connected to her past and making sure her actions still come from her personal experiences.

The film had its world premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal on July 25. According to Bloody Disgusting, filming had wrapped in Northern Ireland before its release. Quiver Distribution brought the movie to limited US theaters on November 4.

When asked about the possibility of another film in the same Bloody Disgusting interview, Wilson said that Becky could return, but there is no confirmed fourth installment.