Why did John Gotti earn the nickname Teflon Don before his eventual conviction?

YORK, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Police cordon tape seals off a street where police are searching a home at one of three locations in York as three people were arrested today in connection with the disappearance of missing chef Claudia Lawrence on April 22, 2015 in York, England. The new searches come in the wake of three arrests today in connection with the disappearance of Claudia Lawrence who was last seen leaving work at the University of York's Goodricke College on 18 March 2009. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

John Gotti's reputation as one of the most notorious American Mafia bosses was gained not only due to his status in organized crime but also due to his constant evasion of criminal convictions. His court victories of the 1980s earned him the nickname 'Teflon Don', implying that accusations against him did not result in any legal ramifications.

This nickname became especially relevant for John Gotti after a series of acquittals. Even though prosecutors tried many times to prove his participation in criminal actions, they could not manage to secure any convictions. As stated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the intimidation of witnesses and jury tampering played an essential role in his court victories.

"Helped in large part by witness intimidation and jury tampering."

What made John Gotti difficult to prosecute?

John Gotti had a criminal record even before he became the leader of the Gambino crime family. He was arrested in 1968 for a merchandise robbery incident and was released from prison in 1972. Two years later, he was arrested again in a murder case. Gotti went on to work his way up in the ranks of the Gambino crime family, being engaged in such criminal activities as illegal gambling, loan sharking, and narcotics trafficking.

After becoming widely known due to the December 16, 1985, murders of the Gambino crime boss Paul Castellano and his underling, Thomas Bilotti, outside of Sparks Steak House in Manhattan, Gotti took over the crime family. His distinctive manner of dress and lavish lifestyle earned him the second nickname, 'Dapper Don.' However, his victories in court proceedings made the 'Teflon' one more popular. The nickname revealed a more general problem which investigators had: despite all the accusations against him, gathering evidence and witnesses for prosecution proved to be a challenging task.

How did investigators finally bring Gotti down?

The FBI kept an eye on the Gambino crime family using legal wiretaps, surveillance and infiltrators. Finally, their case was strengthened significantly when Sammy 'the Bull' Gravano, Gotti's top lieutenant, decided to testify against him. Gotti was arrested in December 1990 and charged with multiple crimes. When preparing for his 1992 trial, the judge took measures to keep the identities of the jurors confidential to avoid any pressure on them. On April 2, 1992, Gotti was convicted on all 13 counts, including murder charges related to Castellano and Bilotti's murders. This was the end of Gotti's immunity from the law. He stayed in prison until his death in June 2002.