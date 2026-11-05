Kai Cenat faces fresh controversy as former friend claims judge issued 12-month stay-away order

Kai Cenat - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Kai Cenat - Source: Getty

The public split between Twitch star Kai Cenat and his old friend Reggie has reached another stage with court-ordered limits. According to TheGrio, online rumors suggested Cenat was filing a major lawsuit, but Reggie went live on November 3 to clear the air about the legal issues. He said that a judge had instead issued a 12-month stay-away order against him.

According to a clip from the livestream that The Shade Room shared on Instagram, when he spoke to the crowd, the former member of the Clover Boys made it clear he had downplayed the rumors, stressing during his broadcast that financial damages were never an option. Reggie mentioned in an Instagram live,

"The judge ruled I gotta stay away from that guy for 12 months. I don't have no intention of going around him. "

Reggie has talked about how their legal case turned out in public. This new information clarifies what really happened behind closed doors and puts an end to widespread rumors about the nature of the legal action.

Kai Cenat and Reggie issue takes a turn with a 12-month stay-away order

Reggie, a former member of the Clover Boys, said in a livestream on November 3 that the court's decision led to a certain restriction. He can't be near Kai Cenat for the next year.

According to The Shade Room's aforementioned post, during his broadcast, Reggie made a strong effort to correct a common story about the court date. He also insisted he wasn't being sued for damages. He said on stream that he would never be sued.

According to IMDb, Kai Carlo Cenat, born on December 16, 2001, is an American online streamer, YouTuber, internet personality and musician. Cenat has solidified his position as a leader in the digital world by hosting high-energy, funny live shows. Before building his digital empire, he attended Frederick Douglass Academy and later studied at Morrisville State College. Since 2018, Cenat has uploaded prank and challenge videos on YouTube and gradually gained followers.

As of 2026, he has 21 million followers, making him the most-subscribed and most-followed Twitch streamer in the world. He often creates viral content with his creator collective, AMP and fellow internet star IShowSpeed. In addition to streaming, Cenat created Streamer University, an in-person boot camp for creators, and released hit songs like Dogs and Bustdown Rollie Avalanche.