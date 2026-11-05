Abbott Elementary season 6 (Image Via YouTube/RottenTomatoesTV) © https://youtu.be/_4lrKazZRDg?si=bR4PuLq4CUpdzLUD

Abbott Elementary season 6 (Image Via YouTube/RottenTomatoesTV)

Abbott Elementary Season 6 is bringing Janine Teagues, Gregory Eddie, and the rest of the teachers back for another school year filled with classroom problems and new challenges. The ABC comedy returned on October 7, 2026, with new episodes every Wednesday. The season has already released five episodes, and the latest one, titled “Courtney,” aired on November 4. From Janine’s classroom makeover to Gregory’s new responsibilities, the teachers have had plenty to deal with so far.

Abbott Elementary season 6 episode recap of all episodes released so far

The sixth season started with several changes at Abbott Elementary, as the teachers returned to school and began dealing with new situations. Gregory and Ava had to adjust to their new working relationship, while Janine worked on changing her classroom. The season also brought the school’s step team into the spotlight and gave some of the familiar characters new challenges.

Here is a look at all five episodes released so far, along with their air dates and official story details.

What happened in Abbott Elementary season 6 episode 5, Courtney?

The fifth episode of Abbott Elementary Season 6 focused on two separate storylines involving Janine, Gregory, and Melissa. Titled “Courtney,” the episode aired on November 4, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

In this episode, Gregory and Melissa come together to deal with an issue involving a teacher. At the same time, Janine spends time with Courtney, a student who had already been part of the season’s story in the earlier episode “Check-Ins.” Janine had checked in on her during that episode, and the latest installment brings the two together again.

The episode carries a TV-PG rating and is part of the show’s ongoing focus on the teachers and the problems they face while working at Abbott. Viewers can also stream the episode on Hulu, where new episodes become available the day after their ABC broadcast.

When will Abbott Elementary season 6 episode 6 release?

The next episode is titled “Competition” and is scheduled to air on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. According to the network’s official description, Ava will recruit Janine to prepare the school’s step team for a competition.

Meanwhile, Melissa will call in a favor to help Gregory; the episode will continue the step team’s storyline, which first appeared in “Tryouts,” while also bringing another situation involving Melissa and Gregory.

For viewers who have missed any episodes, the first five installments of Season 6 are available to catch up on through the show’s streaming options. ABC’s official Abbott Elementary episode guide⁠ also provides the latest episode information, titles, and release details.